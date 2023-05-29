https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/russian-armed-forces-able-to-respond-to-training-of-ukrainian-pilots-to-fly-f-16---lavrov-1110770077.html

Russian Armed Forces Able to Respond to Training of Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-16 - Lavrov

The Russian armed forces have the ability to respond to the intention of Western countries to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for Denmark and the Netherlands and their intention to be at the forefront of those who train Ukrainian pilots on Western aircraft, well, there is, first of all, a desire to please the hegemon. These countries are actively pursuing Washington’s line in European affairs. As for our reaction, I have no doubt that our armed forces have the ability to respond to this," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Kenya.An international coalition has been formed in recent weeks to provide Ukraine with F-16, the fighter jet of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots, but it has not yet been decided which of them and when would do it.The deliveries of fighter jets are planned for the long term, not for Kiev's immediate operations, the White House said last week.Russia calls possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation and warns that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

