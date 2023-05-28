International
Erdogan Clinches Victory in Turkiye's Presidential Runoff
Ukrainian Command Finishes Selection of Pilots for F-16 Training
Ukrainian Command Finishes Selection of Pilots for F-16 Training
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday that pilots for training on F-16 fighters have already been selected and the training will start when everything is "technologically" prepared.
"When all the conditions are technologically ready, we will start training. The main thing is that our pilots are ready, the air force command has already selected candidates — an appropriate number of pilots and also engineers, technicians, mechanics, because such equipment needs not only piloting skills but also maintenance," Reznikov told an all-Ukrainian telethon. On Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Kiev required 48 F-16 fighters in order to return the 1991 borders. Reznikov refused to comment on the number of fighters and possible terms of their delivery to Ukraine. An international coalition has been formed in recent weeks to provide Ukraine with F-16, the fighter jet of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots, but it has not yet been decided which of them and when would do it. The deliveries of fighter jets are planned for the long term, not for Kiev's immediate operations, the White House said last week. Russia calls possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation and warns that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
Ukrainian Command Finishes Selection of Pilots for F-16 Training

17:53 GMT 28.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday that pilots for training on F-16 fighters have already been selected and the training will start when everything is "technologically" prepared.
"When all the conditions are technologically ready, we will start training. The main thing is that our pilots are ready, the air force command has already selected candidates — an appropriate number of pilots and also engineers, technicians, mechanics, because such equipment needs not only piloting skills but also maintenance," Reznikov told an all-Ukrainian telethon.
On Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Kiev required 48 F-16 fighters in order to return the 1991 borders. Reznikov refused to comment on the number of fighters and possible terms of their delivery to Ukraine.
An international coalition has been formed in recent weeks to provide Ukraine with F-16, the fighter jet of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots, but it has not yet been decided which of them and when would do it.
The deliveries of fighter jets are planned for the long term, not for Kiev's immediate operations, the White House said last week.
Russia calls possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation and warns that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
