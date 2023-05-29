International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike at Ukrainian Airfields - MoD
Russian Forces Strike at Ukrainian Airfields - MoD
The Russian military has launched missiles at Ukrainian airfields and hit command posts and aviation equipment, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range precision air-launched weapons against enemy targets at airfields. The purpose of the strike was achieved,” the ministry said, adding that command posts, radar posts, aviation equipment and weapons storage facilities were targeted. The ministry added that Ukraine lost 145 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day.
Russian Forces Strike at Ukrainian Airfields - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has launched missiles at Ukrainian airfields and hit command posts and aviation equipment, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range precision air-launched weapons against enemy targets at airfields. The purpose of the strike was achieved,” the ministry said, adding that command posts, radar posts, aviation equipment and weapons storage facilities were targeted.
The ministry added that Ukraine lost 145 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day.
