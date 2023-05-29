https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/kosovo-tensions-may-lead-to-huge-explosion-in-europe-1110771625.html

Kosovo Tensions May Lead to ‘Huge Explosion’ in Europe

Tensions between Kosovars and Serbs may lead to a “huge explosion” in the center of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"A huge explosion may happen in the center of Europe … The situation is alarming, but the West has set a course for the total subjugation of everyone who somehow expresses their own opinion,” Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Kenya. Last week, Kosovar police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo following elections in April that were boycotted by the vast majority of voters. The elections were declared valid despite a voter turnout of less than 3.5%. Serbia's National Security Council then accused KFOR of inaction. Serbia put its forces on full combat alert and moved them close to the border after Kosovar police cracked down on peaceful anti-government demonstrators.Serbs in Northern Kosovo Want Kosovar Flag Removed From Local City HallThis Monday, leaders of the Serb List, the largest pro-Serb party in Kosovo, have asked the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force to remove the flag of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo from the Zvecan municipal building and withdraw the Kosovar police from the north of the region, the Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK) reported.Earlier in the day, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. KFOR troops with crowd dispersal devices are deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. In Zvecan, the crowd tried to approach the administration building, but was stopped by the police.The head of the Serb List, Goran Rakic, and his deputy, Igor Simic, demanded that KFOR remove the Kosovar flag, the report said. It was raised on Friday by the newly elected mayor of Zvecan, Ilir Peci, a Kosovo Albanian.The local Serbs intend to continue the protests until their demands are met, the RTK reported.After meeting with US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier, Peci said he would work in the municipality despite the protests.NATO Calls on Kosovars, Serbs to Refrain From Actions That Could Escalate TensionsMeanwhile, the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) called on Kosovars and Serbs to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the partially-recognized republic."We call on all sides to refrain from actions that could inflame tensions or cause escalation," KFOR said in a statement.The mission also announced the deployment of additional forces to ensure security in the region and urged peaceful negotiations under the auspices of the European Union."This morning, the NATO-led KFOR mission has increased its presence in the four Municipalities of northern Kosovo, following the latest developments in the area. The aim of KFOR's presence is to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo ... KFOR urges Belgrade and Pristina to engage in the EU-led dialogue to reduce tensions and as the only way to peace and normalization," the KFOR's statement read.The KFOR commander remains in close contact with authorities from all sides, including representatives of international organizations in the region, the mission added.

