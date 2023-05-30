International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/decisive-steps-needed-to-ease-tensions-in-kosovo-not-wests-half-measures---moscow-1110793799.html
Decisive Steps Needed to Ease Tensions in Kosovo, Not West’s ‘Half-Measures’ - Moscow
Decisive Steps Needed to Ease Tensions in Kosovo, Not West’s ‘Half-Measures’ - Moscow
Decisive steps are necessary to deescalate tensions between Serbs and Kosovars, and not “half-measures” proposed by Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2023-05-30T10:31+0000
2023-05-30T10:31+0000
world
russian foreign ministry
kosovo
serbia
kfor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110787455_0:170:3036:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_bae799c1fec9ec2b2b323aadc3071676.jpg
“Decisive steps are needed to deescalate, and not half-measures like the idea of the Americans to temporarily ‘resettle’ the new ‘mayors’ from municipal buildings to other facilities,” Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The spokeswoman also called on the West “to stop blaming” Serbs for violent incidents in Kosovo and influence authorities in Pristina. The spokesman added that the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) showed unprofessionalism when dealing with the situation. On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/eu-foreign-policy-chief-borrell-condemns-violence-in-kosovo-1110784045.html
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110787455_154:0:2883:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aee8e4764fc6e89665a6444f1622b517.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry, western countries, tensions between serbs and kosovars
russian foreign ministry, western countries, tensions between serbs and kosovars

Decisive Steps Needed to Ease Tensions in Kosovo, Not West’s ‘Half-Measures’ - Moscow

10:31 GMT 30.05.2023
© AFP 2023Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure entrance to municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.
Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure entrance to municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Decisive steps are necessary to deescalate tensions between Serbs and Kosovars, and not “half-measures” proposed by Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
“Decisive steps are needed to deescalate, and not half-measures like the idea of the Americans to temporarily ‘resettle’ the new ‘mayors’ from municipal buildings to other facilities,” Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The spokeswoman also called on the West “to stop blaming” Serbs for violent incidents in Kosovo and influence authorities in Pristina.
“And not to provoke Belgrade, which was forced to declare full combat readiness of the armed forces and push it to the administrative line with Kosovo, at the risk of again being accused of ‘escalating tension,” Zakharova said.
The spokesman added that the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) showed unprofessionalism when dealing with the situation.
“They not only showed their unprofessionalism, but also became a source of unnecessary violence, an escalation factor,” Zakharova said.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers his speech during a debate on Russia's war against Ukraine, at the European Parliament, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
World
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Condemns Violence in Kosovo
00:06 GMT
On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала