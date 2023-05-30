https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/russias-new-top-notch-eye-in-the-sky-to-spy-on-kievs-military-facilities---source-1110790632.html
Russia's New Top-Notch Eye in the Sky to Spy on Kiev's Military Facilities - Source
A new Russian radar satellite will be able to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian military facilities up to twice a day, a source told Sputnik.
A new Russian radar satellite will be able to conduct reconnaissance against Ukrainian military facilities as often as twice a day, a source told Sputnik.He added that "regardless of the time of day or weather, the satellite will make it possible to observe, for example, the concentration of enemy troops, the movement of equipment or the construction of new fortifications. The developers emphasize that the Kondor-FKA is capable of obtaining detailed images of the Earth's surface with a resolution of up to one meter under any weather conditions and at all times of the day. According to space portals, the Kondor-FSA has been code-named COSMOS-2569 by NORAD (North American Space and Air Defence Command).The Kondor satellites were developed by NPO Engineering. Two previous-generation satellites were launched in 2013 and 2014.
Russia's New Top-Notch Eye in the Sky to Spy on Kiev's Military Facilities - Source
Satellite reconnaissance provides high-quality data that can be used for various purposes. Data collected this way can be used to track the movement of troops, ships, and aircraft, and to monitor the activities of other countries.
satellite will be able to conduct reconnaissance against Ukrainian military facilities as often as twice a day, a source told Sputnik
"The new Kondor-FKA radar satellite, which was launched into orbit on Saturday, will be used for reconnaissance of Ukrainian military installations. It will pass over Ukraine on average twice a day and is capable of detecting military objects in radar range with a resolution of one meter," a source said.
He added that "regardless of the time of day or weather, the satellite
will make it possible to observe, for example, the concentration of enemy troops, the movement of equipment or the construction of new fortifications.
The developers emphasize that the Kondor-FKA is capable of obtaining detailed images of the Earth's surface with a resolution of up to one meter under any weather conditions and at all times of the day.
According to space portals, the Kondor-FSA has been code-named COSMOS-2569 by NORAD (North American Space and Air Defence Command).
The Kondor satellites were developed by NPO Engineering. Two previous-generation satellites were launched in 2013 and 2014.