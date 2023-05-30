https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/source-reveals-names-of-sbu-agents-pursuing-activists-in-kherson-1110798281.html

Source Reveals Names of SBU Agents Pursuing Activists in Kherson

Source Reveals Names of SBU Agents Pursuing Activists in Kherson

Russian law enforcement agencies have learned the names of agents and informants of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) who facilitated the arrest and detention of many local residents accused by the Kiev regime of collaboration

According to the source in the Ukrainian National Police, one of the most active SBU agents is Dmitry Ovchar, a resident of Kherson (address: Prospekt Senyavina, 132), who, together with his wife Alina, has publicly expressed their hatred of Russians on several occasions. Ovchar reported on Alexander Ivanovich Zaikin, a Ukrainian policeman who continued to work for the Russian police after the liberation of Kherson by Russian forces. Shortly after Ovchar's denunciation, Zaikin was arrested, held in pretrial detention in Nikolayev, and subsequently sentenced to five years in prison.Many people have been arrested on the basis of such denunciations, and some remain behind bars, the agency's interlocutor said, revealing the names of other SBU agents.He noted that the names of those who deliberately sought employment in Russian government agencies and worked there while carrying out SBU assignments are also known.Russian security forces have also learned the names of other local residents who have reported pro-Russian citizens: Irina Ilyina, a private businesswoman whose relative is an SBU officer in Kiev. She provided information about businessmen, social and educational workers who collaborated with the Russian authorities, including those who remained in the city after the evacuation. Larisa Tyutyunik, a private businesswoman who owns public catering facilities, and her son, one of the leaders of the Right Sector* organization in Kherson. She provided information about entrepreneurs who cooperated with the Russian authorities, including those who remained in the city after the evacuation.Sergey Petrenko, the owner of a network of sports clubs, and Vladimir Timchenko, a martial arts trainer, voluntarily contacted SBU officers in December 2022. They provided information about the employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Russian administration of the Kherson region, as well as people who cooperated with them.Tatiana Zakharchenko, whose relative serves in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resettled Ukrainian servicemen in the homes of citizens who had left for Russian territory after the Russian Army withdrew from the right bank of the Kherson region.A relative of hers serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is connected to Anastasia Kozhemskaya (Galinskaya), who tipped off the authorities, leading to the arrest of Anna Demenskaya, a nurse at the city clinical hospital, who died of torture at the police station of the Komsomolsky district of Kherson, the source revealed.*The Right Sector is an extremist group outlawed in Russia

