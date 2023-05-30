Source Reveals Names of SBU Agents Pursuing Activists in Kherson
Subscribe
Russian law enforcement agencies, thanks to a source in the National Police of Ukraine, learned the names of agents and informants of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) who facilitated the arrest and detention of many local residents accused by the Kiev regime of collaboration, a representative of Russian security structures told Sputnik.
"Activists and SBU agents among the local population, who remained in the city after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops in March 2022, are engaged in denunciations against the 'collaborators.' On the basis of information received from our source in the Ukrainian National Police, we now know the names of several of them, as well as those who have suffered as a result of their actions," the representative of the Russian security forces said.
According to the source in the Ukrainian National Police, one of the most active SBU agents is Dmitry Ovchar, a resident of Kherson (address: Prospekt Senyavina, 132), who, together with his wife Alina, has publicly expressed their hatred of Russians on several occasions. Ovchar reported on Alexander Ivanovich Zaikin, a Ukrainian policeman who continued to work for the Russian police after the liberation of Kherson by Russian forces. Shortly after Ovchar's denunciation, Zaikin was arrested, held in pretrial detention in Nikolayev, and subsequently sentenced to five years in prison.
Many people have been arrested on the basis of such denunciations, and some remain behind bars, the agency's interlocutor said, revealing the names of other SBU agents.
"Natalia Shkramko, a deputy of the Chernobayevskaya rural community council, an SBU agent; Yuri Bondar and Lyuba Bondar, who work with the SBU on local residents; Dmitry Kozel and Oksana Kozel, residents of Chernobayevka, Nikolayevskaya Street, 9 - SBU activists who inform on their neighbors. Anastasia Kozhemskaya (Galinskaya) reported that a resident of Kherson named Dementskaya was taken to the torture chamber of the Dnieprovsky district police station, where confessions were extracted from her. She was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and later strangled to death in the Nikolayevsk pre-trial detention center, with the case being written off as a suicide," the source reported.
He noted that the names of those who deliberately sought employment in Russian government agencies and worked there while carrying out SBU assignments are also known.
"For example, Yulia Fedorishina worked in the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Kherson region from May to November 2022. Since May 24, she has been working in the territorial center of recruitment and social support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson region. She provided information about employees of the Emergencies Ministry, including those who remained in the city after the evacuation. Sergey Tarasenko worked in the Russian humanitarian center in Kherson from February to November 2022. After the withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces from the right-bank part of the region, he became the head of the security service of the military administration in the city of Kherson. He provided information about the center's employees, including those who remained in the city after the evacuation," the source said.
Russian security forces have also learned the names of other local residents who have reported pro-Russian citizens: Irina Ilyina, a private businesswoman whose relative is an SBU officer in Kiev. She provided information about businessmen, social and educational workers who collaborated with the Russian authorities, including those who remained in the city after the evacuation. Larisa Tyutyunik, a private businesswoman who owns public catering facilities, and her son, one of the leaders of the Right Sector* organization in Kherson. She provided information about entrepreneurs who cooperated with the Russian authorities, including those who remained in the city after the evacuation.
Sergey Petrenko, the owner of a network of sports clubs, and Vladimir Timchenko, a martial arts trainer, voluntarily contacted SBU officers in December 2022. They provided information about the employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Russian administration of the Kherson region, as well as people who cooperated with them.
Tatiana Zakharchenko, whose relative serves in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resettled Ukrainian servicemen in the homes of citizens who had left for Russian territory after the Russian Army withdrew from the right bank of the Kherson region.
A relative of hers serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is connected to Anastasia Kozhemskaya (Galinskaya), who tipped off the authorities, leading to the arrest of Anna Demenskaya, a nurse at the city clinical hospital, who died of torture at the police station of the Komsomolsky district of Kherson, the source revealed.
*The Right Sector is an extremist group outlawed in Russia