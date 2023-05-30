https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/people-tortured-at-two-kherson-police-departments-for-ties-with-russia--source-1110798487.html

Ukrainian Police Tortured Kherson Residents for 'Ties with Russia' – Source

Ukrainian Police Tortured Kherson Residents for 'Ties with Russia' – Source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly set up torture chambers in two police stations in Kherson - Dnieper and Komsomolsk - to deal with people... 30.05.2023, Sputnik International

"The Dnieper Police Department is mainly staffed by Ukrainians. The unit is headed by Grigory Nikolaevich Nevkryty, the head of the Strategic Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kherson, with Alexander Priveda as his deputy. Senior officers include Alexander Maloshenko, Maxim Shevchenko, police officers Sergei Gordey, Arthur Frolov, Alexander Shvets and Artem Kononov," the agency's source said.According to the source, Vladimir Malina, an assistant to a merchant who left for another region of Russia while he stayed behind, died in the police station of the Dnieprovsky district after being detained by Ukrainian security forces on April 5, 2023.Several people were tortured to death in these chambers, and all of them have been officially declared missing, the source clarified.According to a Russian security official, foreigners working in the Komsomolsk Police Department "use Ukrainian nationalist militant groups as a brutal physical force to eliminate people who are not favored by the Kiev authorities."According to the source, at least three people were killed. Anna Demenskaya, a nurse at a city clinic, died of torture. Alexander Sendetsky, who worked as an investigator during the Russian military presence in Kherson, disappeared after his arrest. In addition, Yevgeny Usachev, who worked under the Russian authorities in the 90th colony of Kherson, disappeared after being held in the basement of the Dnieprovsky police station, with no further information about him available.Law enforcement agencies and special services in Ukraine conduct investigative actions in violation of Ukrainian procedural legislation, resorting to physical coercion against detainees, he pointed out. Foreign mercenaries and militants of nationalist formations are actively involved in exerting pressure and carrying out violent actions against the detainees, the source concluded.

