Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship
Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship
The Russian forces have destroyed the last Ukrainian warship in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian aerospace forces at .. the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.The Yuri Olefirenko warship is classified as a corvette and was in service with the Ukrainian Navy. The warship was built in the late 1990s in Russia, but was later transferred to Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The vessel has undergone several modernization over the years, including a major overhaul in 2016.The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of Avdeevka in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 200 soldiers here over the past day.According to the ministry, Kiev lost "more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles and a D-30 howitzer" in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have destroyed the last Ukrainian warship in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian aerospace forces at .. the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Yuri Olefirenko warship
is classified as a corvette and was in service with the Ukrainian Navy. The warship was built in the late 1990s in Russia, but was later transferred to Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The vessel has undergone several modernization over the years, including a major overhaul in 2016.
The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of Avdeevka in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry
said, adding that Ukraine lost over 200 soldiers here over the past day.
"In the Donetsk direction, the most fierce battles are being fought in the area of the settlement of Avdeevka,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Kiev lost “more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles and a D-30 howitzer” in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.