International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-forces-destroy-last-ukrainian-warship--1110814766.html
Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship
Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship
The Russian forces have destroyed the last Ukrainian warship in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-05-31T09:43+0000
2023-05-31T09:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
navy
warship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110814838_0:221:2857:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_a92fcdf42202b740e047aa76bc30f5ab.jpg
"On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian aerospace forces at .. the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.The Yuri Olefirenko warship is classified as a corvette and was in service with the Ukrainian Navy. The warship was built in the late 1990s in Russia, but was later transferred to Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The vessel has undergone several modernization over the years, including a major overhaul in 2016.The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of Avdeevka in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 200 soldiers here over the past day.According to the ministry, Kiev lost “more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles and a D-30 howitzer” in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/russia-reacts-harshly-to-ukrainian-terrorist-attacks-with-nato-weapons---shoigu-1110794755.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110814838_63:0:2792:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f12899529b0a555d10ee681aff3362f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, ukrainian warship, russian defense ministry
russian forces, ukrainian warship, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship

09:43 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 31.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Igor MaslovUkrainian landing ship Yuri Olefirenko
Ukrainian landing ship Yuri Olefirenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Maslov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have destroyed the last Ukrainian warship in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian aerospace forces at .. the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Yuri Olefirenko warship is classified as a corvette and was in service with the Ukrainian Navy. The warship was built in the late 1990s in Russia, but was later transferred to Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The vessel has undergone several modernization over the years, including a major overhaul in 2016.
The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of Avdeevka in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 200 soldiers here over the past day.
Russian serviceman is seen in the southern sector in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Reacts Harshly to Ukrainian Terrorist Attacks With NATO Weapons - Shoigu
Yesterday, 11:29 GMT
"In the Donetsk direction, the most fierce battles are being fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Avdeevka,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Kiev lost “more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles and a D-30 howitzer” in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала