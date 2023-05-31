https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-debt-ceiling-deal-wont-hinder-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-1110816332.html
US Debt Ceiling Deal Won't Hinder Arms Shipments to Ukraine
The deal between Republicans and Democrats to raise the US debt ceiling will not halt the flood of arms to the Kiev regime, says an academic.House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached agreement over the weekend on raising the federal debt limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, in return for marginal cuts to public spending.More-conservative House Republicans are now mulling a no-confidence motion in McCarthy for selling them short on more radical spending cut demands.And Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, now dodging a Russian arrest warrant for his Russophobic comments during his recent trip to Kiev, has complained that the deal could limit arms supplies for Washington's proxy conflict with Moscow in Ukraine.But Professor Glenn Diesen told Sputnik that the two dominant parties were able to cut a deal on raising the government borrowing limit "without constraining the Biden administration from delivering more weapons to Ukraine." The professor conceded, however, that with US inflation running at 4.9 per cent while the Department of Defense (DoD) budget is only growing by 3.3 per cent, some arms shipments could be limited.Inflation itself was due to US economic attacks on Russia in support of Ukraine, the foreign relations expert pointed out, "as the US increasingly weaponizes the dollar through sanctions." That 3.3 per cent rise in defense spending will still take the Pentagon's annual budget — to $886 billion — more than the next 10 biggest national militaries combined, making a mockery of McCarthy's pledge to cut the national deficit.Cuts to the bloated DoD military spending will never happen as "both political parties are wedded to an ideology of hegemony," and also "funded heavily by arms manufacturers," he added.
US Debt Ceiling Deal Won't Hinder Arms Shipments to Ukraine
The debt ceiling deal between Kevin McCarthy and Joe Biden contains no cuts to the bloated Pentagon budget. Glenn Diesen, professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway, said only inflation caused by sanctions on Russia would limit arms supplies to Ukraine.
The deal between Republicans and Democrats to raise the US debt ceiling will not halt the flood of arms to the Kiev regime, says an academic.
House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached agreement
over the weekend on raising the federal debt limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, in return for marginal cuts to public spending.
More-conservative House Republicans are now mulling a no-confidence motion in McCarthy for selling them short on more radical spending cut demands.
And Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, now dodging a Russian arrest warrant
for his Russophobic comments during his recent trip to Kiev, has complained that the deal could limit arms supplies for Washington's proxy conflict
with Moscow in Ukraine.
But Professor Glenn Diesen told Sputnik that the two dominant parties were able to cut a deal on raising the government borrowing limit "without constraining the Biden administration from delivering more weapons to Ukraine."
"Requests for additional military support will apparently not be subject to the deal’s limitations on spending," Diesen said. "The political polarization in Washington is immense, but warfare still enjoys solid bipartisan support. So, I do not think that Senator Graham should worry about reduced weapons spending."
The professor conceded, however, that with US inflation running at 4.9 per cent while the Department of Defense (DoD) budget is only growing by 3.3 per cent, some arms shipments could be limited.
"They may allocate more money to military spending, but the purchasing power of the dollar is falling faster," Diesen said," adding that "the actual inflation rate is much higher than the official inflation rate cited by the US government as they continue to change the inflation calculation."
Inflation itself was due to US economic attacks on Russia in support of Ukraine, the foreign relations expert pointed out, "as the US increasingly weaponizes the dollar through sanctions."
"The sanctions on Russia and the threats of secondary sanctions have motivated much of the world to de-dollarize, which threatens to send a tidal wave of dollars back to the US and further undermine its purchasing power," Driesen said.
That 3.3 per cent rise in defense spending will still take the Pentagon's annual budget
— to $886 billion — more than the next 10 biggest national militaries combined, making a mockery of McCarthy's pledge to cut the national deficit.
"There are no indications that Washington is serious about cutting the national debt," Driesen stresed. "The deal will add another 4 trillion dollars of debt over the next two years, which sends a powerful signal to the rest of the world that the US will not restore fiscal discipline."
Cuts to the bloated DoD military spending will never happen as "both political parties are wedded to an ideology of hegemony," and also "funded heavily by arms manufacturers," he added.