US Debt Ceiling Deal Won't Hinder Arms Shipments to Ukraine

The debt ceiling deal between Kevin McCarthy and Joe Biden contains no cuts to the bloated Pentagon budget. Professor Glenn Diesen said only inflation caused by sanctions on Russia would limit arms supplies to Ukraine.

The deal between Republicans and Democrats to raise the US debt ceiling will not halt the flood of arms to the Kiev regime, says an academic.House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached agreement over the weekend on raising the federal debt limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, in return for marginal cuts to public spending.More-conservative House Republicans are now mulling a no-confidence motion in McCarthy for selling them short on more radical spending cut demands.And Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, now dodging a Russian arrest warrant for his Russophobic comments during his recent trip to Kiev, has complained that the deal could limit arms supplies for Washington's proxy conflict with Moscow in Ukraine.But Professor Glenn Diesen told Sputnik that the two dominant parties were able to cut a deal on raising the government borrowing limit "without constraining the Biden administration from delivering more weapons to Ukraine." The professor conceded, however, that with US inflation running at 4.9 per cent while the Department of Defense (DoD) budget is only growing by 3.3 per cent, some arms shipments could be limited.Inflation itself was due to US economic attacks on Russia in support of Ukraine, the foreign relations expert pointed out, "as the US increasingly weaponizes the dollar through sanctions." That 3.3 per cent rise in defense spending will still take the Pentagon's annual budget — to $886 billion — more than the next 10 biggest national militaries combined, making a mockery of McCarthy's pledge to cut the national deficit.Cuts to the bloated DoD military spending will never happen as "both political parties are wedded to an ideology of hegemony," and also "funded heavily by arms manufacturers," he added.

