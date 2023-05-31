https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-gives-ukraine-kind-of-license-for-war-against-russia---antonov-1110808829.html

US Gives Ukraine 'Kind of License' for War Against Russia - Antonov

US Gives Ukraine 'Kind of License' for War Against Russia - Antonov

The United States is giving Ukraine "a kind of license" to continue clashes with Russia by publicly ignoring the recent drone attacks on Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

2023-05-31T04:51+0000

2023-05-31T04:51+0000

2023-05-31T04:57+0000

ukraine

moscow

us

attack

drone attack

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1a071c8cd151713879e3ce8374f44e.jpg

"The only thing that pseudo-politicians in Ukraine take into account is the position of the West, led by the United States. Silence and ignoring the atrocities by the thugs with yellow-blue chevrons is a kind of license for the Nazis to continue their futile confrontation with the Russian Armed Forces," Antonov told reporters. He said Washington's statements about the recent drone attack on Moscow actually encourage terrorists. "And then they immediately switch to a media attack against our country. So really, doesn’t the administration understand that no one believes their slogans about non-support of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory?! Especially, when these words are pronounced somehow bashfully and hesitantly," he said.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, all drones were shot down.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/russian-defense-ministrys-statement-on-moscow-drone-attacks-1110788627.html

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, war against russia, drone attacks