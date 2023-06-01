International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/us-advocacy-group-releases-emails-challenging-bidens-statements-on-sons-connections-1110839643.html
US Advocacy Group Releases Emails Challenging Biden's Statements on Son's Connections
US Advocacy Group Releases Emails Challenging Biden's Statements on Son's Connections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US advocacy group America First Legal (AFL) has released a new package of emails that challenge US President Joe Biden's prior statements that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's ties with foreign business people.
2023-06-01T12:30+0000
2023-06-01T12:30+0000
americas
us
biden classified files
joe biden
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_45093f7929ec88d7a58855091d6c6ed9.jpg
The emails are dated from December 2009 to June 2010, the group said, adding that they had been provided by the National Archives at its request. They include emails sent by Hunter's ex-business partner Eric Schwerin to top assistants of Joe Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama's administration. Schwerin purportedly intended to secure an invitation for his colleague to a 2010 State Department dinner with high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials. Joe Biden has adamantly denied any knowledge of or involvement in any of his son's business dealings as the Republicans in Congress are probing him over possible abuse of power. Other emails indicate that Hunter Biden received confidential information from the vice-president's office about a state visit to Africa in 2010. In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of dollars worth of questionable financial transactions. The transactions involved individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/durham-report-is-reckoning-coming-for-clintons-and-bidens-1110490817.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/whats-behind-irs-turning-blind-eye-to-hunter-biden-and-hillary-clinton-cases-1110541656.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/authorities-should-look-into-biden-family-corruption-instead-of-hunters-tax-shenanigans-1110642404.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d54f2757094ba15ba5bc9cca835a57db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden classified files, joe biden, hunter biden, hunter biden laptop saga
biden classified files, joe biden, hunter biden, hunter biden laptop saga

US Advocacy Group Releases Emails Challenging Biden's Statements on Son's Connections

12:30 GMT 01.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US advocacy group America First Legal (AFL) has released a new package of emails that challenge US President Joe Biden's prior statements that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's ties with foreign business people.
The emails are dated from December 2009 to June 2010, the group said, adding that they had been provided by the National Archives at its request. They include emails sent by Hunter's ex-business partner Eric Schwerin to top assistants of Joe Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama's administration.
Vice President Joe Biden, left, laughs with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
Americas
Durham Report: Is Reckoning Coming for Clintons and Bidens?
20 May, 19:10 GMT
"Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, emailed the Office of the Vice President about a 'China Lunch' a couple of months before [former Chinese President Hu Jintao's] official visit to the United States. Despite Joe Biden’s denial that he was aware of Hunter’s business dealings with China, the National Archives redacted this email because its 'Release would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors,'" AFL said.
Schwerin purportedly intended to secure an invitation for his colleague to a 2010 State Department dinner with high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials.
This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
Analysis
What's Behind IRS Turning Blind Eye to Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton Cases?
23 May, 16:52 GMT
Joe Biden has adamantly denied any knowledge of or involvement in any of his son's business dealings as the Republicans in Congress are probing him over possible abuse of power.
Other emails indicate that Hunter Biden received confidential information from the vice-president's office about a state visit to Africa in 2010.
"These records – which are only a small portion of the actual records that the National Archives possess – demonstrate for the American people, yet again, continued evidence of influence peddling and personal enrichment by the Biden family. The full extent has yet to be seen, but with each release, we are painting a fuller picture for the American people of the extent to which the Biden family business was intertwined with the official business of the United States," America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton said.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
Americas
Authorities Should Look Into Biden Family Corruption Instead of Hunter's Tax Shenanigans
27 May, 19:10 GMT
In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of dollars worth of questionable financial transactions. The transactions involved individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала