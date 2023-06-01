https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/us-advocacy-group-releases-emails-challenging-bidens-statements-on-sons-connections-1110839643.html

US Advocacy Group Releases Emails Challenging Biden's Statements on Son's Connections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US advocacy group America First Legal (AFL) has released a new package of emails that challenge US President Joe Biden's prior statements that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's ties with foreign business people.

The emails are dated from December 2009 to June 2010, the group said, adding that they had been provided by the National Archives at its request. They include emails sent by Hunter's ex-business partner Eric Schwerin to top assistants of Joe Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama's administration. Schwerin purportedly intended to secure an invitation for his colleague to a 2010 State Department dinner with high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials. Joe Biden has adamantly denied any knowledge of or involvement in any of his son's business dealings as the Republicans in Congress are probing him over possible abuse of power. Other emails indicate that Hunter Biden received confidential information from the vice-president's office about a state visit to Africa in 2010. In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of dollars worth of questionable financial transactions. The transactions involved individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

