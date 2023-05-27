https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/authorities-should-look-into-biden-family-corruption-instead-of-hunters-tax-shenanigans-1110642404.html

Authorities Should Look Into Biden Family Corruption Instead of Hunter's Tax Shenanigans

Authorities Should Look Into Biden Family Corruption Instead of Hunter's Tax Shenanigans

As new revelations about the IRS probe into Hunter Biden's tax affairs are being brought forth, a former US state senator suggests that the US Department of Justice and the FBI should probably focus their attention on more serious matters related to the US president's family.

2023-05-27T19:10+0000

2023-05-27T19:10+0000

2023-05-27T19:10+0000

americas

us

joe biden

hunter biden

taxes

corruption

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100091060_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3ed30727949556f21370526cb1d830.jpg

An IRS whistleblower named Gary Shapley dropped a bombshell this week related to a tax probe into the shady affairs of Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.Shapley, who supervised Hunter’s tax probe since January 2020, has alleged he discovered signs of the investigation being “slow-walked” prior to him taking over, and that the Department of Justice tried to interfere with and thwart his probe.Commenting on this development, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey told Sputnik that Shapley’s surprise about how long the investigation has been taking likely stems from the fact that the latter has never previously worked on a case involving a president’s son or an “elite Democrat operative.”Harvey did note, however, that he would rather have the FBI look into the “actual criminal behavior of the Biden family” and into how said family allegedly put the US national security at risk, adding that, he does not particularly care about “any tax evasion from the president's son.”Meanwhile, Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, observed that while mainstream American media used to like whistleblowers, that same media now appears rather critical of them due to the media’s job essentially being to “protect the Biden family at all costs.”He also pointed to allegations of foreign governments “dishing millions of dollars to the grandchildren of Joe Biden,” telling Sputnik’s Final Countdown podcast that it would be interesting to find out “exactly what these under-age grandchildren were doing to generate income from foreign governments.”For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcasts Fault Lines and Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/whats-behind-irs-turning-blind-eye-to-hunter-biden-and-hillary-clinton-cases-1110541656.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

hunter biden's irs probe, biden family corruption allegations