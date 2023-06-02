https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/president-of-eritrea-ukraine-conflict-is-part-of-us-30-year-long-war-on-russia--1110863206.html

President of Eritrea: Ukraine Conflict is Part of US' 30-Year-Long War on Russia

The Russo-Ukrainian conflict is in reality a war declared by NATO and waged by Washington against Moscow over the past 30 years, President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki told Sputnik.

Eritrea, a Horn of Africa nation located on the Red Sea coast, became one of five states to vote against the Western-sponsored anti-Russia resolution in the UN General Assembly in March 2022, after the beginning of Moscow's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Later, the African state resolutely condemned the West's unprecedented sanctions regime weaponized against Russia. So what's behind Eritrea's firm stance?According to the president, this story actually began immediately after the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the USSR. At the time, the US had its unipolar moment. Washington decided to prolong this moment as long as possible by imposing its control upon the world and dividing it into its spheres of influence. What the US did at the time was not just about expanding its influence, according to the president: Washington resorted to outright containment of other nations. As per Afwerki, this containment policy is akin to a declaration of war.Eritrea knows well what Western sanctions mean: it has withstood their pressure for over ten years. Most recently, in November 2021, the US slapped unilateral economic restrictions on the nation's ruling party, armed forces, businesses, institutions and individuals. The Horn of Africa nation was also excluded from the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions) system. Nonetheless, it did not bow down to the West and signaled its support to Russia when the latter was subjected to maximum pressure. Afwerki underscored that Russia's case is part of the West's broader strategy aimed at coercing other nations into submission. Not only big and powerful countries like Russia or China have been subjected to this strategy: virtually every nation that refuses to kneel down to the US "ideology of hegemony" is punished.The full interview will published on Sputnik Africa website soon. Stay tuned here.

