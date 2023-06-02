https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/russian-air-defenses-down-several-ukrainian-drones-near-city-of-kursk---governor-1110850873.html
Russian Air Defenses Down Several Ukrainian Drones Near City of Kursk - Governor
Several Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defense systems near Russia's city of Kursk overnight, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt said early Friday.
"This night near Kursk, the air defense system shot down several Ukrainian drones," Starovoyt said on Telegram, urging residents to remain calm as the city was under the "reliable protection" of the Russian military. The governor did not provide any information on casualties or material damage.Similar scenes played in Moscow on Tuesday after eight drones were intercepted by Russian forces, an incident that officials stated caused no significant damages or injuries. It was noted at the time that the attack was likely related to Russian strikes against a decision-making center in Kiev.Starovoyt's comments come just days after local authorities reported that the region's borders would be reinforced in light of recent incursions by Ukrainian forces in the nearby regions of Bryansk and Belgorod. At the time, the governor detailed that the voluntary people's guard was conducting round-the-clock patrols.It was earlier reported that the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak had raised the possibility of troops establishing a demilitarized zone along Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov and Kursk regions.The initiative was said to be part of a post-conflict solution that had initially been raised in late February, months after the Ukrainian leadership indicated hostilities would only come to a close once Russia withdrew its troops to borders established in 1991.
Russian Air Defenses Down Several Ukrainian Drones Near City of Kursk - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defense systems near Russia's city of Kursk overnight, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt said early Friday.
"This night near Kursk, the air defense system shot down several Ukrainian drones," Starovoyt said on Telegram, urging residents to remain calm as the city was under the "reliable protection" of the Russian military.
The governor did not provide any information on casualties or material damage.
Similar scenes played in Moscow on Tuesday after eight drones were intercepted by Russian forces, an incident that officials stated caused no significant damages or injuries. It was noted at the time that the attack was likely related to Russian strikes against a decision-making center in Kiev.
Starovoyt's comments come just days after
local authorities reported that the region's borders would be reinforced in light of recent incursions by Ukrainian forces in the nearby regions of Bryansk and Belgorod. At the time, the governor detailed that the voluntary people's guard was conducting round-the-clock patrols.
It was earlier reported that the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak had raised the possibility of troops establishing a demilitarized zone along Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov and Kursk regions.
The initiative was said to be part of a post-conflict solution that had initially been raised in late February, months after the Ukrainian leadership indicated hostilities would only come to a close once Russia withdrew its troops to borders established in 1991.