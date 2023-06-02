https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/us-lawmaker-requests-info-on-dhs-grants-used-to-equate-conservatives-and-terrorists-1110864895.html

US Lawmaker Requests Info on DHS Grants Used to Equate Conservatives and Terrorists

US Congressman Andy Biggs on Friday sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting information on the use of its grants to groups equating political conservatism with terrorism.

Biggs pointed to the DHS Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program, which is intended to target recruitment by the al-Qaeda* terror group, being used to fund an event that featured a graphic linking neo-Nazi groups to mainstream conservative organizations. The graphic by University of Cincinnati researcher Michael Loadenthal, dubbed the Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization, was presented during a DHS-funded program at the University of Dayton. Another seminar compared former US President Donald Trump to Cambodian dictator Pol Pot and speculated whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might conduct a "second holocaust," the letter claimed.The letter asks Mayorkas to provide info on whether DHS was aware of the "political, unlawful positions" held by speakers at grantee organizations; whether DHS was aware of the graphic presented by Loadenthal prior to approving the University of Dayton grant; how the department defines "radicalization" and whether it considers radicalization itself unlawful; and how DHS ensures federal grants are not used to fund "anti-free speech" initiatives.Moreover, the letter asks Mayorkas for information regarding DHS' assessment of Antifa organizations and whether it considers them domestic extremists.The letter requests answers to the questions no later than June 11.The letter to Mayorkas is co-signed by House members including Representatives Randy Weber, Matt Rosendale, Paul Gosar, Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz.*Al-Qaeda and al-Nusra Front (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

