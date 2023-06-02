https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/us-reportedly-eying-japanese-tnt-for-ukraine-bound-shells-amid-global-shortages----1110853117.html

US Reportedly Eying Japanese TNT for Ukraine-Bound Shells Amid Global Shortages

US Reportedly Eying Japanese TNT for Ukraine-Bound Shells Amid Global Shortages

Washington and its NATO allies go ahead with weapon supplies to Kiev despite Russia’s repeated warnings that such deliveries add to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.

2023-06-02T07:04+0000

2023-06-02T07:04+0000

2023-06-02T07:04+0000

russia

ukraine

us

special operation

shells

japan

constitution

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091519067_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1f82bed5acf26283d529c37d20721e45.jpg

The Biden administration is reportedly seeking to secure supplies of TNT in Japan for US-made 155mm artillery shells as part of the White House’s efforts to provide Kiev with more ammunition, amid reports of its much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces who continue their special military operation in Ukraine.Reuters reported, quoting unnamed sources, as saying that "there is a way for the United States to buy explosives from Japan.”One of the sources reportedly claimed that Tokyo, which hosted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week, had told Washington that it would allow the sale of industrial TNT because the explosive is not a military-use-only product.Japan's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Economy as well as the Japanese Defense Ministry's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency declined to elaborate on the matter.The US State Department only said that Washington was working with allies and partners "to provide Ukraine with the support it needs", and that Japan "has demonstrated leadership in supporting Ukraine's defense."After the news outlet contacted 22 explosives makers listed on the Japan Explosives Industry Association's website, the only company that responded was a Hiroshima-based firm Chugoku Kayaku, which said that they “have not received any direct inquiry from the US government or US military.”The US media outlet’s report comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Japan during the Hiroshima G7 summit last month, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to provide Kiev with jeeps and trucks.The US and its allies boosted their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine. In the latest development, the Pentagon unveiled a massive new aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million that includes scores of ammunition types, from rifles to drone weapons to air defense missiles.Moscow has repeatedly warned countries who send weapons to Ukraine that it sees these military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, stressed that such deliveries are tantamount to a direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230202/mission-impossible-why-nato-is-failing-to-ukrainize-south-korea--japan-1106895673.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/russian-envoy-us-new-ukraine-package-shows-indifference-to-crimes-of-banderites-1110829308.html

russia

ukraine

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, ukraine, us, special operation, shells, japan, constitution