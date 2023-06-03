https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/fbi-to-bring-memo-alleging-joe-bidens-bribery-case-to-us-congress---report-1110877378.html

FBI to Bring Memo Alleging Joe Biden's Bribery Case to US Congress - Report

FBI to Bring Memo Alleging Joe Biden's Bribery Case to US Congress - Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is expected to present a subpoenaed FD-1023 form allegedly implicating President Joe Biden at Congress on June 5, according to reports.

2023-06-03T13:34+0000

2023-06-03T13:34+0000

2023-06-03T13:34+0000

americas

joe biden

christopher wray

james comer

fbi

house oversight committee

congress

hunter biden

bribe

bribery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101348/92/1013489287_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_e6ec713cbbb33ded68492b972eed8358.jpg

FBI Director Christopher Wray has reluctantly agreed to bring a subpoenaed document from the Biden family investigation to US lawmakers on Monday, as per Just the News, a US media outlet founded by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon.The much-discussed FD-1023 form purportedly contains an uncorroborated report provided to the FBI by an informant in June 2020 concerning Joe Biden's alleged involvement in a bribery scheme to change US policy in return for $5 million during his vice presidential tenure. Previously, US lawmakers were alerted about the existence of the document by an FBI whistleblower who was frustrated that the allegations had never been probed by the bureau.Earlier, on May 31, Wray informed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer that the FBI cannot hand over the form in question to the US Congress but may allow Comer and his counterpart Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to see the document in person at FBI headquarters. Comer rejected the offer, stressing that "anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena" and threatened to hold Wray in contempt.Citing a House Oversight Committee official, the media outlet said that a deal was struck late Thursday for the FBI to bring the document to the Capitol.The media outlet also requested a comment from the FBI. The bureau said in a statement that "Director Wray offered to provide the Committee’s Chairman and Ranking Member an opportunity to review information responsive to the subpoena in a secure manner to accommodate the committee, while protecting the confidentiality and safety of sources and important investigative sensitivities."At the same time, the bureau has repeatedly warned US lawmakers that FD-1023 forms are "used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source," adding that documenting evidence does not mean that it's verified or credible.As per US lawmakers, the FBI previously refused to even acknowledge that the form existed and demonstrated reluctance to cooperate with the committee. The spat between American Congress leaders and the US federal agency came amid concerns over "preferential treatment" of Joe Biden's son Hunter, who has been under investigation over apparent tax crimes since at least 2018.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/cia-vets-fbi-withholds-damning-evidence-on-bidens-prior-to-presidential-election-again-1110844270.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/fbi-chief-confirms-existence-of-form-alleging-bidens-role-in-criminal-scheme---congressman-1110829117.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

fbi, subpoenaed document, fd-1023 form, fbi document implicating joe biden, alleged biden bribery case, $5 million bribe, uncorroborated evidence, fbi memo subpoenaed by house lawmakers, house investigation bidens, house gop probe hunter biden