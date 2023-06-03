https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-calls-sullivans-fresh-remarks-on-arms-control-destructive-1110873483.html

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls Sullivan's Fresh Remarks on Arms Control Destructive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls Sullivan's Fresh Remarks on Arms Control Destructive

Recent remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on arms control are destructive in their nature and are aimed at promoting Washington's agenda of disrupting the balance of interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

He added that Moscow would make a detailed assessment of Sullivan's speech "in some time."When asked if the United States’ countermeasures against Russia regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) could worsen the arms control landscape, Ryabkov said that it is already extremely grave.He added that the condition for Russia's return to the full functioning of the New START Treaty is Washington's abandonment of its fundamentally hostile policy toward Russia.The United States’ countermeasures on Russia regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) did not come as a surprise to Moscow, as Washington had informed Moscow about them in advance, although in an ultimatum-like way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added.He stressed that Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the treaty is unshakable "irrespective of any measures or countermeasures on the American side."

