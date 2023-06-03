https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/zelensky-wants-ukraine-to-have-50-us-made-patriot-defense-systems---reports-1110875847.html
Zelensky Wants Ukraine to Have 50 US-Made Patriot Defense Systems - Reports
Zelensky Wants Ukraine to Have 50 US-Made Patriot Defense Systems - Reports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the only system capable of intercepting some of Russia's advanced missiles is the US-made Patriot air defense system, and that Ukraine needs 50 such systems, American newspaper reported.
2023-06-03T12:20+0000
2023-06-03T12:20+0000
2023-06-03T12:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
patriot missile system
russia-nato showdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105349/33/1053493368_0:10:2858:1618_1920x0_80_0_0_dc849678d0c56d2c06079d68921cab6d.jpg
Zelensky told media that he was grateful to Western countries for supplying weapons systems, but said that deliveries should be faster and in greater numbers. He added that Ukraine, in particular, needs more Patriot missile batteries to protect its cities and front-line troops. The Ukrainian president added that Kiev would like to receive more Western weapons for a counteroffensive. In December 2022, the United States announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defense system expected to arrive in the coming months. Germany and the Netherlands followed suit, also pledging Patriots to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/nutcracker-what-we-know-about-russias-kinzhal-hitting-us-patriot-system-in-kiev-1110418058.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/russias-kinzhal-missile-destroys-patriot-system-in-kiev-1110397858.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105349/33/1053493368_127:0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0e7ed871b30b90f025b79a0f991b8a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for kiev, russia-nato showdown
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for kiev, russia-nato showdown
Zelensky Wants Ukraine to Have 50 US-Made Patriot Defense Systems - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the only system capable of intercepting some of Russia's advanced missiles is the US-made Patriot air defense system, and that Ukraine needs 50 such systems, American newspaper reported.
Zelensky told media
that he was grateful to Western countries for supplying weapons systems, but said that deliveries should be faster and in greater numbers. He added that Ukraine, in particular, needs more Patriot missile batteries to protect its cities and front-line troops.
The Ukrainian president added that Kiev would like to receive more Western weapons
for a counteroffensive.
“We would like to have certain things, but we can’t wait for months,” he said, as quoted by the newspaper.
In December 2022, the United States announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defense system expected to arrive in the coming months. Germany and the Netherlands followed suit, also pledging Patriots to Ukraine.