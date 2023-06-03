https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/zelensky-wants-ukraine-to-have-50-us-made-patriot-defense-systems---reports-1110875847.html

Zelensky Wants Ukraine to Have 50 US-Made Patriot Defense Systems - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the only system capable of intercepting some of Russia's advanced missiles is the US-made Patriot air defense system, and that Ukraine needs 50 such systems, American newspaper reported.

Zelensky told media that he was grateful to Western countries for supplying weapons systems, but said that deliveries should be faster and in greater numbers. He added that Ukraine, in particular, needs more Patriot missile batteries to protect its cities and front-line troops. The Ukrainian president added that Kiev would like to receive more Western weapons for a counteroffensive. In December 2022, the United States announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defense system expected to arrive in the coming months. Germany and the Netherlands followed suit, also pledging Patriots to Ukraine.

