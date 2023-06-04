https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/erdogans-spokesman-kalin-may-be-appointed-head-of-turkiyes-intelligence---reports-1110898758.html

Erdogan's Spokesman Kalin May Be Appointed Head of Turkiye's Intelligence - Reports

Erdogan's Spokesman Kalin May Be Appointed Head of Turkiye's Intelligence - Reports

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin may be appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the local newspaper reported on Sunday.

The former MIT head, Hakan Fidan, has been appointed as Turkey's new foreign minister, according to a decision announced Saturday by reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The newspaper also said that former Turkish Sports Minister Akif Cagatay Kilic is expected to be appointed as presidential spokesman. Kalin has served as deputy chairman of the presidential committee for security and foreign policy and deputy chairman of the president's chief advisor since 2018. Erdogan secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.18% of the vote, beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82%. The reelected president announced the composition of the country's new cabinet on Saturday evening.

turkiye

