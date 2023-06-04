https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/erdogans-spokesman-kalin-may-be-appointed-head-of-turkiyes-intelligence---reports-1110898758.html
Erdogan's Spokesman Kalin May Be Appointed Head of Turkiye's Intelligence - Reports
Erdogan's Spokesman Kalin May Be Appointed Head of Turkiye's Intelligence - Reports
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin may be appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the local newspaper reported on Sunday.
2023-06-04T08:45+0000
2023-06-04T08:45+0000
2023-06-04T08:45+0000
world
middle east
turkiye
2023 turkish presidential election
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110898581_0:0:3382:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea666eb78ef3e4e180abeccaccaef1a.jpg
The former MIT head, Hakan Fidan, has been appointed as Turkey's new foreign minister, according to a decision announced Saturday by reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The newspaper also said that former Turkish Sports Minister Akif Cagatay Kilic is expected to be appointed as presidential spokesman. Kalin has served as deputy chairman of the presidential committee for security and foreign policy and deputy chairman of the president's chief advisor since 2018. Erdogan secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.18% of the vote, beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82%. The reelected president announced the composition of the country's new cabinet on Saturday evening.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/chief-of-general-staff-yasar-guler-appointed-turkish-defense-minister-1110883637.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110898581_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2c181404480125f04ebe79500861d7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023 turkish presedential elections, ibrahim kalin, erdogan spokesman, erdogan appoints, national intelligence organization, intelligence turkey
2023 turkish presedential elections, ibrahim kalin, erdogan spokesman, erdogan appoints, national intelligence organization, intelligence turkey
Erdogan's Spokesman Kalin May Be Appointed Head of Turkiye's Intelligence - Reports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin may be appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the local newspaper reported on Sunday.
The former MIT head, Hakan Fidan, has been appointed as Turkey's new foreign minister, according to a decision announced Saturday by reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The newspaper also said that former Turkish Sports Minister Akif Cagatay Kilic is expected to be appointed as presidential spokesman.
Kalin has served as deputy chairman of the presidential committee for security and foreign policy and deputy chairman of the president's chief advisor since 2018.
Erdogan secured victory in the second round
of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.18% of the vote, beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82%. The reelected president announced the composition of the country's new cabinet on Saturday evening.