Germany to Send Warships to Indo-Pacific in 2024 Amid Standoff With China
Germany will send two warships to the Indo-Pacific in 2024, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Sunday, citing the need to uphold "rules-based international order."
NATO allies have been bolstering their presence in the region after the US-led military alliance labeled China a security challenge last year. The minister stressed that the deployment was not directed at any nation and was aimed at protecting sea lines of communication. He said the 2021 deployment was in response to tensions on the Korean peninsula. The German defense minister said Berlin was committed to contributing to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and would increase its engagement in the region in the coming years.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will send two warships to the Indo-Pacific in 2024, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Sunday, citing the need to uphold "rules-based international order."