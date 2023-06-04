https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/japanese-s-korean-defense-ministers-agree-to-strengthen-security-cooperation-1110905761.html

Japanese, S. Korean Defense Ministers Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Japanese, S. Korean Defense Ministers Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation

The South Korean and Japanese defense ministers agreed during their first bilateral meeting since 2019 to develop security cooperation, including trilateral cooperation with the United States, to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-06-04T16:20+0000

2023-06-04T16:20+0000

2023-06-04T16:20+0000

military

japan

koreas

dprk

japanese defense ministry

south korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521962_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_513518b8155ecf50c0d115230eb5fbd9.jpg

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, while visiting Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian defense summit. Both ministers strongly condemned the North's missile launches as they violated relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and agreed that it was necessary to develop trusting relations between the defense ministries of the two countries, as well as with the US. On May 31, North Korea made an unsuccessful attempt to put the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket into orbit. South Korea condemned the launch of the DPRK satellite as a provocation and a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and the country's foreign ministry warned Pyongyang about "retribution" for attempts to launch the satellite. On Friday, Anna Yevstigneeva, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, said that the root cause of tensions on the Korean Peninsula was the desire of the US and its allies to increase pressure on the DPRK.

japan

koreas

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, south korea, north korea, military cooperation, north korean missile threat