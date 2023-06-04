International
Top Twitter Censor Resigns Amid Censorship Backlash
Friday’s departure marked the second head of Trust and Safety at Twitter to resign in just half a year.
A leading executive has resigned from Twitter following an uproar over the social media giant’s censorship of a film which was critical of the transgender movement.Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of Trust and Safety, confirmed Friday that she'd stepped down from her post in several posts to the site."In all seriousness, I did resign," Irwin wrote, before going on to insist that her time at Twitter "has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.""I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people," she continued, adding that she "will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go."Her resignation comes just six months after Twitter’s previous head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, resigned following the site’s purchase by the richest man in the world, technology magnate Elon Musk.Irwin didn’t elaborate on the reasons for her departure, but she left the company within days of public pushback from Twitter owner Elon Musk about the site’s suppression of a conservative outlet's documentary which criticized the performance of transgender medical procedures on children and teens.Immediately after its publication, Twitter placed a notice under the film, "What is a Woman," explaining the content’s visibility was being limited because it violated the company’s policies against "hateful conduct."The tag effectively prevented users from liking, sharing, or replying to the video – a development which prompted Musk to re-post the film on his own profile, along with a message claiming that "every parent should watch this."Irwin’s resignation has sparked celebration among right-leaning Twitter users, who viewed Irwin as perpetuating policies they say run contrary to the platform’s free speech principles."Objectively, Twitter is now safer," joked one user.
Top Twitter Censor Resigns Amid Censorship Backlash

06:40 GMT 04.06.2023 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 04.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuTwitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Wyatt Reed
A leading executive has resigned from Twitter following an uproar over the social media giant’s censorship of a film which was critical of the transgender movement.
Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of Trust and Safety, confirmed Friday that she'd stepped down from her post in several posts to the site.
"In all seriousness, I did resign," Irwin wrote, before going on to insist that her time at Twitter "has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
"I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people," she continued, adding that she "will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go."
Her resignation comes just six months after Twitter’s previous head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, resigned following the site’s purchase by the richest man in the world, technology magnate Elon Musk.
Irwin didn’t elaborate on the reasons for her departure, but she left the company within days of public pushback from Twitter owner Elon Musk about the site’s suppression of a conservative outlet's documentary which criticized the performance of transgender medical procedures on children and teens.
Immediately after its publication, Twitter placed a notice under the film, "What is a Woman," explaining the content’s visibility was being limited because it violated the company’s policies against "hateful conduct."
The tag effectively prevented users from liking, sharing, or replying to the video – a development which prompted Musk to re-post the film on his own profile, along with a message claiming that "every parent should watch this."
Irwin’s resignation has sparked celebration among right-leaning Twitter users, who viewed Irwin as perpetuating policies they say run contrary to the platform’s free speech principles.
"Objectively, Twitter is now safer," joked one user.
