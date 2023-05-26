https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/twitter-engineering-chief-leaves-the-nest-after-ron-desantis-glitchy-presidential-launch-1110598114.html

Twitter Engineering Chief ‘Leaves the Nest’ After Ron DeSantis’ Glitchy Presidential Launch

Twitter Engineering Chief 'Leaves the Nest' After Ron DeSantis' Glitchy Presidential Launch

The Florida governor’s 2024 presidential campaign bid on Twitter kicked off with technical troubles on Wednesday evening, which prompted hundreds of thousands of users to leave the platform at the time.

Twitter's head of engineering Foad Dabiri has announced that he is stepping down, in a move that comes a day after the platform's floppy launch of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign announcement.He admitted that the October 2022 purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk had made work “challenging”, with plenty of “outside noise,” but it had put a positive spin on the situation. According to Dabiri, he had learned enormously from the experience.He did not specify what was behind his decision to leave Twitter, and whether it was related to the problems pertaining to the DeSantis presidential bid event. Twitter has not commented on Dabiri’s resignation yet.His remarks followed DeSantis' entry into the White House race on Wednesday being hit by problems as a Twitter live stream malfunctioned. US media reported that an initial 500,000 people logged in to watch, but when the event eventually began after a 20-minute pause, only half that number remained.Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, told a UK news outlet last month that slashing the company’s workforce from about 8,000 people at the time he bought the firm to roughly 2,000 had not been easy. The fired employees included scores of engineers responsible for the Twitter site's operations and technical troubleshooting.The DeSantis campaign has, meanwhile, announced that despite the glitches-filled Twitter event, the Florida governor managed to raise a whopping $8.2 million in his first 24 hours as a presidential candidate. Just for comparison, former US President Donald Trump collected around $9.5 million in the six weeks after he announced his 2024 White House bid in mid-November 2022.

