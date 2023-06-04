International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/ukrainian-conflict-reveals-western-belief-in--systemic-superiority-1110907727.html
Ukrainian Conflict Reveals Western Belief in 'Systemic Superiority'
Ukrainian Conflict Reveals Western Belief in 'Systemic Superiority'
International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda argued that the West became “extremely accustomed” to its global hegemony and unwilling to make compromises “with another great power.”
2023-06-04T18:52+0000
2023-06-04T18:53+0000
world
us
west
exceptionalism
sanctions
military intervention
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110261550_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_03d957d5e7ce01552bfd7f544f95e3c2.jpg
Over the past several months, the United States and its allies have exhibited their willingness to prolong the Ukrainian conflict for as long as possible, eagerly supplying vast quantities of ammo and a wide range of weaponry to Kiev.At the same time, US and European government officials do not seem as eager to try and bring the conflict to a negotiated solution, despite styling themselves as the so-called champions of peace.Speaking on Sputnik’s “Fault Lines” podcast, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda argued that, following the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union, the West simply became “extremely accustomed” to its global hegemony and unwilling to make compromises “with another great power.”Noting how the United States has been deploying its military around the world and targeting other countries with sanctions for decades, Sleboda also postulated that a “broader European exceptionalism” has emerged in the West to complement the American exceptionalism that Washington often used to justify its actions.The analyst suggested that this state of affairs is essentially a "lingering leftover from the geopolitical catastrophe that was the decades of US unipolar moment."For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Fault Lines.
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110261550_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f29ac696b06eca68894d90a4d8b23305.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's military operation in ukraine, western military assistance to ukraine
russia's military operation in ukraine, western military assistance to ukraine

Ukrainian Conflict Reveals Western Belief in 'Systemic Superiority'

18:52 GMT 04.06.2023 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 04.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergei Averin / Go to the mediabankA D-20 howitzer operated by Donetsk People's Republic troops fires at Ukrainian forces in the Yasinovatsky District. August 17, 2022
A D-20 howitzer operated by Donetsk People's Republic troops fires at Ukrainian forces in the Yasinovatsky District. August 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has, among other things, highlighted what appears to be the United States’ unwillingness to compromise when negotiating with other countries.
Over the past several months, the United States and its allies have exhibited their willingness to prolong the Ukrainian conflict for as long as possible, eagerly supplying vast quantities of ammo and a wide range of weaponry to Kiev.
At the same time, US and European government officials do not seem as eager to try and bring the conflict to a negotiated solution, despite styling themselves as the so-called champions of peace.
Speaking on Sputnik’s “Fault Lines” podcast, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda argued that, following the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union, the West simply became “extremely accustomed” to its global hegemony and unwilling to make compromises “with another great power.”
Noting how the United States has been deploying its military around the world and targeting other countries with sanctions for decades, Sleboda also postulated that a “broader European exceptionalism” has emerged in the West to complement the American exceptionalism that Washington often used to justify its actions.
“You can call it Western exceptionalism, that they really believe that they are morally and systemically superior to the rest of the world, that the rest of the world would be better off under their rule, and that they simply have a duty to enforce that, not just a moral right, but a duty,” he warned.
The analyst suggested that this state of affairs is essentially a "lingering leftover from the geopolitical catastrophe that was the decades of US unipolar moment."
For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Fault Lines.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала