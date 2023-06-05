https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/brussels-probes-whether-weapons-it-sent-to-kiev-were-used-in-terror-attack-against-russia-1110914739.html
Brussels Probes Whether Weapons it Sent to Kiev Were Used in Terror Attack Against Russia
10:08 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 05.06.2023)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday that he instructed the special services to investigate the issue of the use of Belgian weapons by a Ukrainian sabotage group in the attack on Russia's Belgorod Region.
Last week, Belgian media reported that the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry will turn to Kiev "at the first opportunity" for an explanation
due to the use of Belgian-made weapons in the Belgorod Region of by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group.
"We have asked our intelligence services and the military to analyze this, to conduct appropriate contacts. I have no confirmation yet, we are studying the situation," De Croo told a Belgian broadcaster.
There are clear rules that regulate the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine, the official added.
"There are clear rules — our weapons, which are supplied to Ukraine, are intended exclusively for defense purposes on the territory of Ukraine. These rules apply to Belgian weapons and weapons of other European countries. We ask Ukrainians to clarify the situation," De Croo said.
At the same time, the prime minister did not comment on the consequences for Ukraine if the use of such weapons in the Belgorod Region
is confirmed.
"First, let us try to establish the facts — do these weapons relate to the one that was transferred to Ukraine by Belgium for defense… I do not want to answer hypothetical questions yet, but there are clear rules for the use of Belgian weapons," De Croo concluded.