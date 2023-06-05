https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/brussels-probes-whether-weapons-it-sent-to-kiev-were-used-in-terror-attack-against-russia-1110914739.html

Brussels Probes Whether Weapons it Sent to Kiev Were Used in Terror Attack Against Russia

Last week, Belgian media reported that the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry will turn to Kiev "at the first opportunity" for an explanation due to the use of Belgian-made weapons in the Belgorod Region of by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group. "We have asked our intelligence services and the military to analyze this, to conduct appropriate contacts. I have no confirmation yet, we are studying the situation," De Croo told a Belgian broadcaster. There are clear rules that regulate the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine, the official added. At the same time, the prime minister did not comment on the consequences for Ukraine if the use of such weapons in the Belgorod Region is confirmed. "First, let us try to establish the facts — do these weapons relate to the one that was transferred to Ukraine by Belgium for defense… I do not want to answer hypothetical questions yet, but there are clear rules for the use of Belgian weapons," De Croo concluded.

