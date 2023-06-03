International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/ukrainian-terrorists-used-nato-given-gear-in-belgorod-regions-attack-last-week---reports-1110874797.html
Ukrainian Terrorists Used NATO-Given Gear in Belgorod Region's Attack Last Week - Reports
Ukrainian Terrorists Used NATO-Given Gear in Belgorod Region's Attack Last Week - Reports
Ukrainian saboteurs that infiltrated Russia's Belgorod Region in late May used vehicles and weapons originally provided to Kiev by the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium, American news outlet reported on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials familiar with the intelligence findings.
2023-06-03T11:40+0000
2023-06-03T11:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
belgorod
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_0:80:2157:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_f75696471ea7fa8c8cfb5d9f16365836.jpg
Three of the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs) that entered Russian territory were sent to Ukraine by the US, while the fourth came from Poland, the report said. The saboteurs were also equipped with rifles made by Belgium and the Czech Republic and at least one AT-3 anti-tank weapon, which is used among the US and Western troops, the newspaper said, citing photos it verified. The report also cited two US mercenaries in Ukraine as saying that BREN and SCAR rifles are "commonly" handed to Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries. A Belgian defense ministry spokesperson declined to specify the number of rifles transferred to Ukraine, while saying that "the weapons supplied have always been handed over to the official authorities and the regular army, which is responsible for them." On May 22, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region and announced an anti-terrorist operation. The next day, Russia said it had repelled the attack and released footage showing several burned-out armored vehicles belonging to the attackers, as well as US-made Humvees, partially stuck in craters from exploding ammunition. The US Department of State initially said it was "skeptical" of reports that US-supplied weapons had been used in the recent cross-border attack in the Belgorod Region. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley later said his staff was working with the European Command (EUCOM) to confirm whether US-supplied military equipment was used in the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/watch-russian-forces-obliterate-ukrainian-terrorists-who-sought-to-attack-belgorod-region-1110846535.html
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_165:0:1993:1371_1920x0_80_0_0_7e97075f6e6a006f2b6860f1e75f71d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, kiev regime crimes, ukrainian saboteurs, attack on belgorod
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, kiev regime crimes, ukrainian saboteurs, attack on belgorod

Ukrainian Terrorists Used NATO-Given Gear in Belgorod Region's Attack Last Week - Reports

11:40 GMT 03.06.2023 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 03.06.2023)
© Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankWrecked military hardware used by Ukrainian troops in their ill-fated raid into Russia's Belgorod Region
Wrecked military hardware used by Ukrainian troops in their ill-fated raid into Russia's Belgorod Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian saboteurs that infiltrated Russia's Belgorod Region in late May used vehicles and weapons originally provided to Kiev by the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium, American news outlet reported on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials familiar with the intelligence findings.
Three of the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs) that entered Russian territory were sent to Ukraine by the US, while the fourth came from Poland, the report said.
The saboteurs were also equipped with rifles made by Belgium and the Czech Republic and at least one AT-3 anti-tank weapon, which is used among the US and Western troops, the newspaper said, citing photos it verified. The report also cited two US mercenaries in Ukraine as saying that BREN and SCAR rifles are "commonly" handed to Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries.
A Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
Russia
Watch Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Terrorists Who Sought to Attack Belgorod Region
1 June, 19:51 GMT
A Belgian defense ministry spokesperson declined to specify the number of rifles transferred to Ukraine, while saying that "the weapons supplied have always been handed over to the official authorities and the regular army, which is responsible for them."
On May 22, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region and announced an anti-terrorist operation. The next day, Russia said it had repelled the attack and released footage showing several burned-out armored vehicles belonging to the attackers, as well as US-made Humvees, partially stuck in craters from exploding ammunition.
The US Department of State initially said it was "skeptical" of reports that US-supplied weapons had been used in the recent cross-border attack in the Belgorod Region. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley later said his staff was working with the European Command (EUCOM) to confirm whether US-supplied military equipment was used in the attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала