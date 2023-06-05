https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/fbi-could-have-more-evidence-against-bidens-in-restricted-database---report-1110932498.html

FBI Could Have More Evidence Against Bidens in 'Restricted Database' - Report

FBI Could Have More Evidence Against Bidens in 'Restricted Database' - Report

Republican congressmen James Comer and Chuck Grassley wonder whether the FBI decided to sideline Joe Biden bribery allegations contained in a FD-1023 informant report under the pretext of "Russian disinformation."

2023-06-05T19:12+0000

2023-06-05T19:12+0000

2023-06-05T19:12+0000

americas

chuck grassley

joe biden

hunter biden

russia

republican

congress

fbi

hillary clinton

james comer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:192:2560:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_19ed9301d7e424b7525252916931bc06.jpg

On June 5, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer signalled that he will kick off the process of holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over the subpoenaed FD-1023 memo this Thursday. Even though the bureau allowed Comer to review the form, the US congressman stressed that "at the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee," which means that the agency is still not in compliance with the subpoena.Last week, Just the News reported that the FBI was expected to provide the FD-1023 form to GOP congressmen on June 5, after Comer threatened FBI Director Chris Wray that the latter would be held in contempt over his refusal to provide subpoenaed materials to US lawmakers.Meanwhile, Comer and his party fellow Sen. Chuck Grassley are striving to find out whether the FBI used a "Russian disinformation" pretext to "bury" the FD-1023 memo alleging a $5 million bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden as well as other leads and potential inquiries prior to the 2020 presidential election, according to the media outlet.Several months ago, on February 9, Senator Grassley revealed to US lawmakers that whistleblowers had approached his office with allegations that the FBI "created an assessment in August 2020" that was used by FBI Headquarters to "improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation." To that end the bureau's brass took the Biden family allegations and the assessment of their credibility and stored them "in a restricted access sub-file", so that other agents and analysts could not see them, according to Grassley.The much-discussed FD-1023 memo was also kept on hush by the bureau. However, FBI whistleblowers alerted the US congressmen about the secret document. Comer and Grassley requested the memo from the agency but for at least a month, the FBI refused to say whether the document in question ever existed. Eventually, FBI Director Chris Wray confirmed the existence of the form FD-1023 and agreed to show it to the congressmen.The media outlet does not rule out that the FBI's "restricted database" could also contain lots of other information, including files pertaining to Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, its owner oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, and then-Vice President Joe Biden potential involvement in those dealings.Suspicions over the FBI's cover-up of US political dynastical families has taken on a new significance after the publication of Special Counsel John Durham's report, revealing that a staggering four FBI investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton's charity, the Clinton Foundation, were closed prior to the 2016 presidential race when Hillary was tapped as the Democratic nominee. Following the release of Durham's report some Republican lawmakers called for the re-opening of investigations into the Clintons.The practice of delaying and eventually sweeping probes under the rug as well as the alleged existence of a "restricted database" with damning information on US politicians has triggered questions about the efficiency of the US justice machine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/fbi-to-bring-memo-alleging-joe-bidens-bribery-case-to-us-congress---report-1110877378.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/durham-report-is-reckoning-coming-for-clintons-and-bidens-1110490817.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

hunter biden, joe biden, fd-1023 form, fbi director chris wray, wray in contempt of congress, joe biden alleged bribery, $5 million bribery allegations, house gop lawmakers, house gop inquiry into bidens, fbi closed investigations into clinton foundation, fbi in contempt of congress