Chinese, US Senior Diplomats Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations
Chinese, US Senior Diplomats Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink held a constructive discussion on improving bilateral relations and managing differences during their meeting in Beijing on June 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The two sides held frank, constructive and productive communication to promote the improvement of Sino-US relations and the proper management and control of differences in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali last November," the ministry said in a statement.China also clarified its position on Taiwan and other major foreign policy issues, according to the statement. Both sides agreed to continue their exchanges. Kritenbrink was accompanied by Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs of the US National Security Council Sarah Beran. Kritenbrink’s visit to Beijing is part of his June 4-10 tour, during which he is also scheduled to visit New Zealand. The Biden administration has expressed interest in rescheduling Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but is still awaiting a response from Beijing.
Chinese, US Senior Diplomats Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations

12:37 GMT 06.06.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink held a constructive discussion on improving bilateral relations and managing differences during their meeting in Beijing on June 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The two sides held frank, constructive and productive communication to promote the improvement of Sino-US relations and the proper management and control of differences in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali last November," the ministry said in a statement.
China also clarified its position on Taiwan and other major foreign policy issues, according to the statement. Both sides agreed to continue their exchanges.
Kritenbrink was accompanied by Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs of the US National Security Council Sarah Beran. Kritenbrink’s visit to Beijing is part of his June 4-10 tour, during which he is also scheduled to visit New Zealand.
The Biden administration has expressed interest in rescheduling Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but is still awaiting a response from Beijing.
