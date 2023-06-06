https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/chinese-us-senior-diplomats-discuss-improving-bilateral-relations-1110947475.html

Chinese, US Senior Diplomats Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations

Chinese, US Senior Diplomats Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink held a constructive discussion on improving bilateral relations and managing differences during their meeting in Beijing on June 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-06-06T12:37+0000

2023-06-06T12:37+0000

2023-06-06T12:37+0000

world

us

china

us-china relations

chinese foreign ministry

us state department

daniel kritenbrink

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg

"The two sides held frank, constructive and productive communication to promote the improvement of Sino-US relations and the proper management and control of differences in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali last November," the ministry said in a statement.China also clarified its position on Taiwan and other major foreign policy issues, according to the statement. Both sides agreed to continue their exchanges. Kritenbrink was accompanied by Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs of the US National Security Council Sarah Beran. Kritenbrink’s visit to Beijing is part of his June 4-10 tour, during which he is also scheduled to visit New Zealand. The Biden administration has expressed interest in rescheduling Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but is still awaiting a response from Beijing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/washington-mulling-possibility-of-sending-us-officials-on-visit-to-china---reports-1110434626.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china-us relations, us–china relations, chinese foreign ministry, us state department, bilaterla relations, taiwan affairs, taiwan strait