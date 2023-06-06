https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russias-lavrov-urges-central-asia-to-critically-assess-military-cooperation-with-west-1110946133.html

Russia’s Lavrov Urges Central Asia to Critically Assess Military Cooperation With West

Russia’s Lavrov Urges Central Asia to Critically Assess Military Cooperation With West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday urged Central Asian countries to critically assess Western military cooperation programs as they are being used to establish control over region.

2023-06-06T11:43+0000

2023-06-06T11:43+0000

2023-06-06T11:43+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

central asia

tajikistan

dushanbe

collective security treaty organization (csto)

russian foreign ministry

emomali rahmon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110943927_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c48757ec8afde591f675e3fc2e62c3.jpg

"Today there are deliberate efforts by the West on assertive invasion, including humanitarian and military one, into Central Asia ... The development assistance programs promoted by Western geopolitical engineers are in fact instruments of controlling and reformatting the political-economic landscape of the region as they see fit. We urge our friends to critically consider military cooperation and law enforcement training programs imposed by the West," Lavrov said at the Russian-Tajik (Slavonic) University in Dushanbe. Earlier, speaking at a joint press-conference with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Russia's top diplomat noted that Russia and Tajikistan highly value their cooperation and will continue to fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.Muhriddin, in turn, said the situation in Afghanistan was one of the main topics of discussions."We discussed regional security issues with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan. We are united in our assessment of the security challenges and threats posed by the growing number of various terrorist groups in the northeastern provinces of Afghanistan," he said.The Tajik minister added that both countries would continue to take necessary steps to maintain a high level of bilateral relations.Moscow will also carry on supporting the modernization of the armed forces of Tajikistan, Lavrov highlighted."We talked about the implementation of agreements on military and military-technical cooperation, including the implementation of the program of modernization of Tajikistan's armed forces. We will continue to provide appropriate assistance to Dushanbe. All the planned amounts [of support] will be fulfilled," Lavrov said after the meeting with Muhriddin.Russia is grateful to Tajikistan for creating conditions for its 201st Military Base and for carrying out activities there, the minister added.Tajikistan hosts Russian 201st Military Base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500. Lavrov visited the base on June 5.Earlier in the day, Sergey Lavrov held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on June 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further development of allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.The Russian minister also plans to touch upon issues on the international and regional agendas. Another topic of the talks will be the deepening of foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the UN and the OSCE.Tajikistan hosts the 201st Russian military base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500.Under the agreement on the status and conditions for the presence of the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan (2012), the stay of the Russian base in the republic has been extended until 2042.Lavrov visited the base on June 5, the day of his arrival in Tajikistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russian-fm-lavrov-the-wests-anti-russian-plans-will-not-come-true-1110936777.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210910/russian-military-base-in-tajikistan-to-receive-30-modern-tanks-by-year-end-1088939914.html

russia

central asia

tajikistan

dushanbe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, russia-tajikistan cooperation, military cooperation, defense cooperation, russian-tajik bilateral relations, emomali rahmon