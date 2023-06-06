https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/scott-ritter-kakhovka-dam-attack-designed-to-cure-wests-ukraine-fatigue-1110958667.html

Scott Ritter: Kakhovka Dam Attack Designed to Cure West’s ‘Ukraine Fatigue’

Scott Ritter: Kakhovka Dam Attack Designed to Cure West’s ‘Ukraine Fatigue’

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Plant’s dam suffered critical damage Tuesday, with its wall bursting and sending a surge of water downstream, forcing evacuations along both sides of the Dnepr River and threatening to leave Crimea and the Zaporozhye nuclear plant without enough water. Scott Ritter explains Kiev’s motive for targeting the infrastructure.

Russia and Ukraine have each requested emergency United Nations Security Council meetings to discuss Tuesday morning’s attack on the Kakkovka hydroelectric plant, and blamed each other for what they both agreed was an act of terror.Moscow has spent over a year warning the world about attacks on the plant and its environs, including civilian infrastructure in the town of Novaya Kazkovka, where the dam is situated, using tactical ballistic missiles and its NATO-sourced HIMARS rocket artillery.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Kiev targeted the dam to allow it to transfer forces near the border with the Russian-held part of Kherson to other fronts. As evidence, he cited the construction of defensive emplacements in the area.Former UN weapons inspector and US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter says there’s another compelling reason: a bid to attract fresh sympathy for Kiev from the West and cure the United States and its allies of growing “Ukraine fatigue” against the backdrop of Kiev’s failing counteroffensive, and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius next month.Ritter explained that if all that Kiev “can deliver [at the Vilnius] summit is yet another Ukrainian defeat with little hope of NATO being able to reverse this defeat,” the situation would threaten to become “dire” for the Zelensky regime as far as Western support is concerned.But Ritter isn’t sure that the ploy will work this time around, saying there appears to be “wide recognition around the world that the principle culprit in this is Ukraine.”Why Not Russia?The former UN weapons inspector also offered a compelling reason as to why Russia could not have destroyed the Kakhovka dam, despite claims to the contrary by the Ukrainian government and Western governments and media.Ultimately, Ritter said, there’s “no amount of propaganda, no amount of falsification of data” that will allow Kiev “to sustain the notion that Russia did this. Ukraine committed an act of terrorism against its own civilian population, against Russia, and indeed against every nation in the Black Sea through the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. The question now is, what is the world going to do about it?”

