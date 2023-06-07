https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/neo-nazi-symbols-on-ukrainian-troops-cannot-be-divorced-from-their-origin-1110985378.html

Neo-Nazi Symbols on Ukrainian Troops 'Cannot be Divorced' From Their Origin

Neo-Nazi Symbols on Ukrainian Troops 'Cannot be Divorced' From Their Origin

Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action, told Sputnik despite the attempting “whitewashing” of neo-Nazi symbolism and those who sport it, it “cannot be divorced” from its fascist, Nazi, and antisemitic meaning in Europe.

A Monday article in the New York Times highlighted what Western media has sought to downplay for the past year: the existence of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian military and the proliferation of Nazi symbolism, including the Totenkopf "Death's Head" emblem used by the SS and the Sonnenrad "Black Sun," which was also heavily used by the Nazis and subsequent groups sympathetic to their ideology.However, the Times sought to downplay the symbolism, casting it as devoid of the fascist meanings associated with it and repeating Ukrainian nationalist talking points about how the symbols have unique traditional meanings in Ukraine.Jeremy Kuzmarov, the managing editor of Covert Action magazine and the author of a number of books on US foreign policy, told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday that despite the attempting "whitewashing" of the symbolism and those who sport it, such symbolism "cannot be divorced" from its fascist, Nazi, and antisemitic meaning in Europe.'A Moral Outrage'Calling it "PR," Kuzmarov said media figures were "worried that this is giving a bad image of Ukraine and undermining the war effort and [they’re] not worried that they're actual Nazis … it's just a total whitewash from my reading of this."Kuzmarov said it was possible that some young Ukrainians soldiers were "naive" and pinning patches with these neo-Nazi symbols on their uniforms, only seeing it as a symbol of Ukrainian nationalism without knowing its deeper history.'Tortured Justification' for Arming KievHe noted that in the same edition of the New York Times, economist Paul Krugman penned an op-ed comparing US support for Ukraine today to the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France in June 1944, which was launched on that same day 79 years ago.The journalist noted the situation is in fact "the complete opposite".Journalism or Propaganda?Kuzmarov said the media, including the Times, was "skewing the situation" by refusing to separate journalism from propaganda by asking Ukrainian soldiers to remove neo-Nazi patches prior to being photographed.Kuzmarov noted, as does the Times article itself, that part of the reason for the launching of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 was to de-Nazify the country after such groups had been allowed for years to violently persecute and kill ethnic Russians in Ukraine, including pushing the eight-year-long war against the autonomous, Russian-speaking Donbass. The proliferation of such symbols among Ukrainian troops "gives some legitimacy" to those claims in Western eyes "and they can’t have that."US Long Supported Nazi CollaboratorsIn the final stages of World War II, the US rushed to make contact with Nazi collaborators from the Soviet Union and parts of Europe liberated by the Soviets, most of all those in Ukraine. After the war, the newly-created CIA helped sponsor an insurgency in Ukraine that by the agency’s own estimates killed more than 35,000 people by the time it was suppressed in the mid-1950s."Basically, that's what we're seeing again: the US CIA mobilizing neo-Nazi networks to take on the Russians. A lot of the front line fighting is carried out by these militias, many of which openly wear that insignia," Kuzmarov said.

