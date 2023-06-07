https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/putin-tells-erdogan-about-ukraines-terrorist-attacks-after-kakhovka-dam-destruction-1110984076.html
Putin Tells Erdogan About Ukraine's Terrorist Attacks After Kakhovka Dam Strike
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation that Ukraine escalates the crisis, using terrorist methods and organizing acts of sabotage in Russia
Earlier in the day, the office of the Turkish president said that Erdogan and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the need to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).The Russian president called the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP a barbaric act that led to a massive ecological and humanitarian catastrophe. Both leaders highlighted the commitment to a consistent implementation of joint projects in energy, trade and tourism, as well as agreed to maintain contacts, the Kremlin concluded.
14:25 GMT 07.06.2023 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 07.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation that Ukraine escalates the situation, using terrorist methods and organizing acts of sabotage in Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the office of the Turkish president said that Erdogan and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the need to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
(HPP).
"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan... The Presidents of Russia and Turkey exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin told Erdogan that Kiev is dangerously escalating the situation at the instigation of the West, by using terrorist methods, and organizing acts of sabotage in Russia.
The Russian president called the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP a barbaric act that led to a massive ecological and humanitarian catastrophe
.
Both leaders highlighted the commitment to a consistent implementation of joint projects in energy, trade and tourism, as well as agreed to maintain contacts, the Kremlin concluded.