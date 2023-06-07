https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/putin-tells-erdogan-about-ukraines-terrorist-attacks-after-kakhovka-dam-destruction-1110984076.html

Putin Tells Erdogan About Ukraine's Terrorist Attacks After Kakhovka Dam Strike

Putin Tells Erdogan About Ukraine's Terrorist Attacks After Kakhovka Dam Strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation that Ukraine escalates the crisis, using terrorist methods and organizing acts of sabotage in Russia

Earlier in the day, the office of the Turkish president said that Erdogan and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the need to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).The Russian president called the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP a barbaric act that led to a massive ecological and humanitarian catastrophe. Both leaders highlighted the commitment to a consistent implementation of joint projects in energy, trade and tourism, as well as agreed to maintain contacts, the Kremlin concluded.

