Kakhovka Dam Attack Lines Up With West’s ‘Scorched Earth’ Scenario for Ukraine

A major catastrophe was unleashed along the southern banks of the Dnepr River Tuesday, with thousands of residents displaced after the Kakhovka hydroplant’s dam was destroyed and water gushed inland, flooding local settlements, forests and farms. Sputnik asked two top Russian military analysts to answer a simple question: who benefits?

The fallout from Tuesday’s attack on the Kakhovka dam continues to mount, with the Kremlin characterizing the incident a “barbaric act” ordered “at the suggestion of [Kiev’s] Western curators,” and a calamity which has unleashed a “large-scale environmental and human disaster.”A US-based private earth imaging company released before and after satellite photos showing the consequences of the flooding, with much of the town of Novaya Kakhovka in Russian Kherson completely submerged in water, together with other settlements on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river.A European Space Agency satellite tracking water levels June 5, 6 and 7 showed the extent of the rising water levels across the region over the three days.Ukrainian and NATO officials quickly blamed Moscow for the disaster, calling it an “ecological catastrophe.” Russia, which has born an equal share of the direct fallout of the flooding, plus the prospects of the loss of water in the North Crimean Canal, and cooling water for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, dismissed the claims, pointing out that Kiev had been attacking the Kakhovka hydroplant and its environs for well over a year before Tuesday morning’s fatal blow.Scorched Earth TacticsThe Kakhovka dam attack is another example of the Zelensky regime’s absolute disregard for casualties and destruction in the ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine, and another demonstration of the West’s cynical maxim of ‘fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian’, says prominent Russian military observer Alexei Leonkov.Leonkov is convinced that Ukraine’s military and government lack any real independence, and carry out the policy of Western powers paying the bills. Kiev’s patrons are “absolutely uninterested in Ukraine’s lands or the people who live there…They do not care how many people will die, how many cities and villages are destroyed, how many environmental disasters and other calamities they face. They don’t give a damn about it,” the observer said.Link to Stalled CounteroffensiveLeonkov believes the attack on the Kakhovka dam is linked directly to the failure of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive, with the flooding of the region giving the Ukrainian military the opportunity to remove troops from the Kherson direction, with the knowledge that Russian forces will have no opportunity to advance.Leonkov estimates that the region’s flooding will free up up to two brigades of Ukrainian troops.“We were not preparing to force the Dnepr River in Kherson region anyway, so they’ve now received a kind of ‘double guarantee’. We didn’t have any watercraft there to storm Kherson by sea. Furthermore, the right bank of the river [where Ukrainian forces are concentrated] is higher than its left bank. We set up strongholds in the area which, according to intelligence, periodically fired on concentrations of Ukrainian troops. Now it’s clear that we won’t be able to reach them,” the observer said.Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Political and Military Analysis, a Russian military think tank, echoed Leonkov’s analysis, telling Sputnik that Kherson’s flooding will give Kiev a two-to-three week window in the course of which they can remove troops from this section of the front.The attack on the Kakhovka dam also gives Kiev another opportunity for a fresh offensive against Russia on the information front, Mikhailov said.“This is another label to hang on our country ‘once against committing some kind of crime against humanity’, a chance to accuse us of blowing up the dam, flooding those territories and endangering thousands of civilians living there. It was quite predictable since last year that such a scenario would materialize,” Mikhailov said, pointing to Russian warnings at the United Nations about the Kakkovka dam from last October.Cui Bono?“When certain events take place along the line of contact, it’s always necessary to look for who benefits. It’s clear that blowing up the Kakhovka [dam] was not beneficial to us, any way you look at it. Even when we left the Kherson bridgehead, we only destroyed the overpass that allowed the station to be used as a kind of transport artery. We destroyed it up in such a manner that it became impossible to rebuild it from the Ukrainian side. At the same time, we did not touch the dam, realizing the consequences of doing so. Because the North Crimean Canal, which feeds Crimea, also takes water from the Kakhovka reservoir. Therefore, lowering its level, the flooding of the Dnepr is absolutely unbeneficial for us,” Leonkov said.But for the US and its allies, who continue to lose ground in the court of world opinion, the destruction of the Kakovka dam - and Monday’s sabotage attack against the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in Kharkov, serve as powerful “arguments which they can use to manipulate the world community,” while taking the pressure off at home as publics ask questions about where the $200 billion sent to Kiev since February 2022 has gone, the observer summed up.

