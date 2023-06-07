https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/ukraine-had-motive-and-intent-to-destroy-novaya-kakhovka-dam-1110984203.html

Ukraine Had Motive and Intent to Destroy Novaya Kakhovka Dam

Ukraine Had Motive and Intent to Destroy Novaya Kakhovka Dam

Western leaders have dropped heavy hints that they back Kiev's claim that Russia bombed the Kakhovka dam. Mark Sleboda and Jeremy Kuzmarov said Kiev had many motives for destroy the dam and Moscow had every reason to defend it.

2023-06-07T18:23+0000

2023-06-07T18:23+0000

2023-06-07T18:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

mark sleboda

jeremy kuzmarov

sergei shoigu

kherson

ukraine

russia

kremlin

the washington post

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6434eb7bd439a8973471089aeb3fb1b.jpg

Ukraine had several motives for destroying a major hydroelectric dam on the Dnepr river and had already signalled its plans to do so, commentators say.Ukrainian forces shelled and breached the Russian-controlled Novaya Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the lower Dnepr river in the small hours of Tuesday morning, flooding several towns downstream.Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Shoigu called the attack "another terrorist crime" by the "Kiev regime."Shoigu said the purpose of the attack was to prevent Russian troops threatening the west bank of the Kherson region, thereby allowing the Ukrainian army to transfer forces from the Kherson region eastward to Zaporozhye, since reinforcements for its new southern "offensive" has suffered huge losses of men and equipment in its first three days.Analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik that, after a year of Ukrainians threatening to collapse the dam, "they've finally done it.""The Washington Post last year did an article where they admitted that the Kiev regime, talking to a regime military official, fired three HIMARS shots at the Novaya Kakhovka dam," he stressed. "They admitted it before and now they finally destroyed it."The Ukrainian side had a clear motive for smashing the dam, he argued, for purely military benefits.The security expert also ventured that the rapidly-falling water level in the artificial reservoir behind the dam could "complicate" cooling for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the biggest in Europe, in Energodar on the Russian-controlled south-eastern bank of the Dnepr.A third downside for Russia was that breaching the dam cuts off the water supply to Crimea, which had only been restored 15 months earlier when Russian troops overran the Zaporozhye region and unblocked canals dammed by the Kiev regime since the peninsula voted to reunite with Russia in 2014. CovertAction magazine editor Jeremy Kuzmarov told Sputnik that the West's attempt to pin blame on Russia for the Novaya Kakhova attack bore echoes of its attempt to shift guilt for the Nord Stream pipeline bombing of September 2022 from the White House to the Kremlin."It's clearly Ukraine behind this attack," he said, pointing out that Moscow had been "trying to build up the economy of Crimea and connect the Russian economy with Crimea." "There have been so many lies told, including related to Nord Stream, that at this point a lot has come out about the Ukrainian government and their misdeeds," he added. "I think the public and even pro-war pundits are always framing their analysis... by acknowledging it wasn't a perfect government and they've done some bad things."The editor drew another parallel to the post-WWII Nuremberg war crimes tribunal, where the many charges laid against German Nazi leaders included bombing dykes and dams in the occupied Netherlands. He argued that Ukrainian leaders were guilty of the same.For more cutting-edge commentary on world events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio shows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ex-pentagon-analyst-kievs-terror-attack-on-kakhovka-dam-may-disrupt-western-support-1110960556.html

kherson

ukraine

russia

kiev

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia's special operation in ukraine, destruction of the novaya kakhovka hydroelectric dam, who bombed the novaya kakhovka hydroelectric dam? is ukraine guilty of war crimes?