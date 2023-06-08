https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/pence-at-iowa-town-hall-i-have-no-interest-in-pardoning-january-6-rioters-1110995668.html
Former Vice President Mike Pence held a town hall event in Iowa, as part of his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections. During the conference, Pence faced questions from moderator and Republican caucus voters.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence shut down any assertion late Wednesday that he would issue pardons to individuals who participated in the 2021 Capitol riot, telling voters during a town hall event that the option was not on the table.While Pence used the appearance to note he was running in the 2024 election cycle because he believes America is in trouble, one of the more key takeaways from the event saw Pence blast Trump's actions on January 6. Pence underscored that he would always side with the Constitution if elected president.He emphasized that the US "cannot ever allow what happened on January 6 to happen again in the heart of our democracy."Pence's standing comes in complete opposition to Trump's remarks about riot charges. While the 2024 contender has called for rioters to face the law, the former president has indicated he's more inclined to issue pardons.When asked about Trump's potential indictment in relation to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, Pence expressed concerns about the message it would send to the world and the divisiveness it could cause within the country.He also declined to comment on the hypothetical scenario of pardoning Trump if he were convicted.Pence's town hall event also provided insights into his stance on various issues, which included how the failures of the Biden White House would help him connect with the "Trump or nothing" voters.He expressed confidence in the unity of the Republican Party, stating that people's concerns with the current administration's policies will drive support for the Republican nominee, whether it is him or someone else, from Republicans, independents, and even Democrats who believe the country can do better.Nevertheless, despite the encouraging rhetoric from Pence, current voter preferences do not favour him. In recent polls, he has been hitting single digits, noticeably behind both Trump and Florida Governor DeSantis.
