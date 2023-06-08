https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/rasmussen-out-of-his-mind-for-thinking-nato-should-commit-troops-to-ukraine-1111008884.html

Rasmussen 'Out of His Mind' For Thinking NATO Should Commit Troops to Ukraine

Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik “for Rasmussen to make such irresponsible comments either tells me he had a bad day or he's just out of his mind.”

On Wednesday, former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen told reporters that several Eastern European members of the alliance were prepared to send troops into Ukraine to support the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if Washington refuses to give Kiev certain security guarantees at the forthcoming summit in Vilnius next month.Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik on Thursday that “for Rasmussen to make such irresponsible comments either tells me he had a bad day or he's just out of his mind."The Brussels-based alliance operates off a principle of collective self-defense, meaning an attack on one member state is interpreted as an attack on all 31 member states. It’s unclear if NATO would attempt to trigger the rule, known as "if a member’s troops come under fire while operating in another non-member country’s territory. Ukraine has long sought membership in the alliance, but so far been rebuffed due to ongoing problems with corruption and its unresolved territorial disputes with the Russian Federation.“Once you put NATO troops in Ukraine, they then become targets, and that will almost definitely guarantee that the conflict will have widened, and it will be on NATO," Maloof said, adding that "all the NATO countries have to agree to it. So as a practical matter, I just don't see it.""Unless they do what the United States did when we invaded Libya, going with the so-called ‘countries of the willing’. If that happens, you might as well just kiss NATO goodbye. NATO will be over. And for that matter, the conflict indeed will enlarge. It will definitely bring in Belarus, it'll bring in the Central Asian countries - I mean, this thing could just blow out of control entirely. And it'll be on Europe's head."Maloof said Rasmussen, who previously served as NATO’s secretary general from 2009 to 2014 and was also the Prime Minister of Denmark, "should know better, frankly," than to make such a comment."We can't continue, the United States cannot continue to endlessly backfill those countries [weapons supplies] and not have them take up their fair share of the load, if that's the policy approach that they want to take. But they're in a bind. Their industries can't support this any longer. And in some cases they've completely depleted their storages in stockpiles of weapons, including ammunition. I mean, it's an insane thing. And I think it's just a call of desperation."Maloof dismissed Rasmussen's suggestion that NATO give Kiev written security guarantees, which only alliance members can receive.Indeed, if Brussels did so, it would be “totally disastrous,” he noted."I can't imagine that NATO would seriously consider it, even though Rasmussen formerly was in charge. I just can't imagine that the NATO countries would even contemplate anything like that considering their own situation. They've already gone up far enough out on a limb that they're basically sawing it off on the wrong side. And they have to consider their own population and their preservation and their quality of life."Maloof said that if Poland and Baltic states did send troops into Ukraine, they “would then become the subject to any consequences deriving from that decision and that would include conflict on their own soil.Russia isn't all that far away and they have hypersonic missiles and they can travel within seconds, given the proximity and locations. So they've got to really, really give this serious thought and start climbing down off of their high horse and start looking at reality and not ideology.”Turning to the previously-raised question of Warsaw’s territorial desires in Ukraine, Maloof noted the government of Polish President Andrzej Duda was already issuing passports to ethnic Poles in western Ukraine.

