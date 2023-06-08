International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/swiss-lower-house-votes-against-providing-55bln-aid-package-to-ukraine-1111006597.html
Swiss Lower House Votes Against Providing $5.5Bln Aid Package to Ukraine
Swiss Lower House Votes Against Providing $5.5Bln Aid Package to Ukraine
The Swiss National Council, the lower house of the country's parliament, voted Thursday against providing Ukraine with a 5 billion Swiss franc ($5.5 billion) aid package
2023-06-08T15:14+0000
2023-06-08T15:14+0000
economy
switzerland
ukraine
russia
swiss national bank
swiss franc
military aid
humanitarian aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102567/51/1025675168_0:53:1024:629_1920x0_80_0_0_604dbf7795d624a74f5a03317744491f.jpg
The funds were earmarked for humanitarian aid, protection of civilians, mine clearance and "peace consolidation," the document said. Meanwhile, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told a parliamentary session that the country would continue to help rebuild Ukraine, but that it was necessary to clarify various issues related to the country's reconstruction and international cooperation in this area. The Council of States, the upper house of parliament, will discuss a similar proposal to send Ukraine a 5 billion franc package on June 12, the document added. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with progressively heavier sorts of weapons since the start of hostilities with Russia in February 2022. In May, Switzerland's permanent representative to the United Nations, Pascale Baeriswyl, said the re-export of Swiss weapons to Ukraine was impossible without a change in the law. The Alpine nation has repeatedly rejected requests from Germany, Spain, and Denmark to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Kiev, citing the nation's principle of military neutrality. According to Switzerland's authorities, Bern can refuse to re-export military materials if the country to which they are destined is involved in an international armed conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraine-cant-have-russian-assets-frozen-in-switzerland-bern-says-1110323614.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/switzerland-to-decide-on-resale-of-25-decommissioned-leopard-tanks-in-near-future-1110176977.html
switzerland
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102567/51/1025675168_58:0:966:681_1920x0_80_0_0_0f85bdd6fe02219817ca8e652e73ce9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland, swiss national council, swiss lower house votes against providing aid to ukraine, humanitarian assistance, mine clearance
switzerland, swiss national council, swiss lower house votes against providing aid to ukraine, humanitarian assistance, mine clearance

Swiss Lower House Votes Against Providing $5.5Bln Aid Package to Ukraine

15:14 GMT 08.06.2023
© Flickr / United Nations PhotoA wide view of the Chamber of the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss Federal Assembly, in Bern
A wide view of the Chamber of the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss Federal Assembly, in Bern - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
© Flickr / United Nations Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ZURICH (Sputnik) – The Swiss National Council, the lower house of the country's parliament, voted Thursday against providing Ukraine with a 5 billion Swiss franc ($5.5 billion) aid package for humanitarian assistance, civilian protection and mine clearance, saying various issues related to the country's reconstruction need clarification.
"The National Council is currently opposed to providing Ukraine with the 5 billion franc aid program. On Thursday it rejected the proposal of the Foreign Affairs Committee to grant the aid package for a period of five to 10 years. The proposal has been withdrawn," the statement, published by the Swiss parliament, read.
The funds were earmarked for humanitarian aid, protection of civilians, mine clearance and "peace consolidation," the document said.
Swiss National Bank - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Economy
Ukraine Can’t Have Russian Assets Frozen in Switzerland, Bern Says
13 May, 18:28 GMT
Meanwhile, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told a parliamentary session that the country would continue to help rebuild Ukraine, but that it was necessary to clarify various issues related to the country's reconstruction and international cooperation in this area.
The Council of States, the upper house of parliament, will discuss a similar proposal to send Ukraine a 5 billion franc package on June 12, the document added.
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with progressively heavier sorts of weapons since the start of hostilities with Russia in February 2022. In May, Switzerland's permanent representative to the United Nations, Pascale Baeriswyl, said the re-export of Swiss weapons to Ukraine was impossible without a change in the law.
A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
Military
Switzerland to Decide on Resale of 25 Decommissioned Leopard Tanks in Near Future
7 May, 16:49 GMT
The Alpine nation has repeatedly rejected requests from Germany, Spain, and Denmark to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Kiev, citing the nation's principle of military neutrality. According to Switzerland's authorities, Bern can refuse to re-export military materials if the country to which they are destined is involved in an international armed conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала