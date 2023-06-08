https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/videos-las-vegas-police-catch-ufo-sighting-on-bodycam-footage-1111014622.html

Videos: Las Vegas Police Catch UFO Sighting on Bodycam Footage

Videos: Las Vegas Police Catch UFO Sighting on Bodycam Footage

Unexplained UFO sightings have sparked fear and intrigue in Las Vegas as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released footage capturing a suspected UFO.

2023-06-08T23:24+0000

2023-06-08T23:24+0000

2023-06-08T23:24+0000

beyond politics

us

las vegas

ufo

unidentified aerial phenomena (uap)

american meteor society

area 51

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107948/97/1079489784_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_78fc790056512a54b72036e956b7bd5b.jpg

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released body-camera footage capturing a suspected UFO flying through the night sky, a sighting that prompted a resident to report seeing something "100% not human" on their property.The incident, which occurred on April 30 around 11:50 p.m. local time, involved the flash of an object that was reportedly visible as far as Utah and California, according to the American Meteor Society. Roughly 39 minutes later, a man living approximately 80 miles from Area 51 made a distressing call to 911, claiming there were two unknown entities in his backyard after the sighting of a similar object falling from the sky. The resident described the creatures as tall, ranging from 8 to 10 feet in height, with large eyes and a non-human appearance.Body camera audio from responding police officers revealed their own fear and uncertainty regarding the situation. One officer admitted to feeling nervous and claimed to have seen something fall from the sky, supporting the witness' story."I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too," the officer said.However, despite an extensive search of the area and interviews with other witnesses, no new information was obtained.The incident occurred amidst recent claims by an Air Force veteran and intelligence official, suggesting that the US government has been covertly collecting intact alien spacecraft as part of a long-standing UFO retrieval operation.Law enforcement continued to investigate the property for several days following the paranormal incident. However, according to local media, the case has since been closed by the police department.The eerie events have ignited further speculation and intrigue surrounding the existence of extraterrestrial life and the government's alleged involvement with UFOs. As the mystery deepens, people continue to wonder what lies beyond our planet and whether we are truly alone in the universe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-in-possession-of-12-non-human-spacecraft-government-contractors-claim-1110995122.html

las vegas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

las vegas, unexplained ufo, ufo sightings, uap, aliens, et, extraterrestrial life, ufo retrieval, area 51, american meteor society