International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/kazakhstan-may-reduce-oil-production-in-2024-after-opec-adjustments-1111021557.html
Kazakhstan May Reduce Oil Production in 2024 After OPEC+ Adjustments
Kazakhstan May Reduce Oil Production in 2024 After OPEC+ Adjustments
Kazakhstan may reduce its oil production in 2024 due to the OPEC+ decision to extend oil production cuts until the end of next year, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said on Friday.
2023-06-09T05:59+0000
2023-06-09T05:59+0000
economy
opec
kazakhstan
saudi arabia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101736/38/1017363832_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_10f3f1bc8f0981c0d5edd7576edaac53.jpg
The minister did not specify the volumes of expected oil production in Kazakhstan in 2024. This past Sunday, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that the country would voluntarily extend oil production cuts at the level of 78,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024. Saudi Arabia, Russia and several other oil producers from the 10-nation OPEC and its non-member partners, known as OPEC+, announced in April that they would voluntarily take a total of 1.16 million barrels of crude oil per day off the market from May to December 2023 in a bid to prop up prices. At last week's meeting, OPEC+ agreed to adjust their cumulative production to 40.46 million barrels per day from January-December 2024. Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day to the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an additional cut of 1 million barrels per day from July, on top of a 500,000-barrel cut that was also extended to December 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/crude-spikes-as-saudi-arabia-pledges-to-cut-production-after-opec-meeting-1110911080.html
kazakhstan
saudi arabia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101736/38/1017363832_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_1b2f7546a014b9ae05ac3be2df709659.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economy, opec, opec+ deal, oil production, oil, hydrocarbons, kazakhstan
economy, opec, opec+ deal, oil production, oil, hydrocarbons, kazakhstan

Kazakhstan May Reduce Oil Production in 2024 After OPEC+ Adjustments

05:59 GMT 09.06.2023
© Flickr / Neal WellonsOil Pump Jack
Oil Pump Jack - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
© Flickr / Neal Wellons
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan may reduce its oil production in 2024 due to the OPEC+ decision to extend oil production cuts until the end of next year, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said on Friday.
"We will return to this issue next year, depending on the need for reduction. If necessary, we will reduce [the oil production]," Satkaliyev told reporters.
The minister did not specify the volumes of expected oil production in Kazakhstan in 2024.
This past Sunday, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that the country would voluntarily extend oil production cuts at the level of 78,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024.
Oil barrels - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
Economy
Crude Spikes as Saudi Arabia Pledges to Cut Production After OPEC+ Meeting
5 June, 08:45 GMT
Saudi Arabia, Russia and several other oil producers from the 10-nation OPEC and its non-member partners, known as OPEC+, announced in April that they would voluntarily take a total of 1.16 million barrels of crude oil per day off the market from May to December 2023 in a bid to prop up prices.
At last week's meeting, OPEC+ agreed to adjust their cumulative production to 40.46 million barrels per day from January-December 2024. Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day to the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an additional cut of 1 million barrels per day from July, on top of a 500,000-barrel cut that was also extended to December 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала