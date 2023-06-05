https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/crude-spikes-as-saudi-arabia-pledges-to-cut-production-after-opec-meeting-1110911080.html

Crude Spikes as Saudi Arabia Pledges to Cut Production After OPEC+ Meeting

Crude Spikes as Saudi Arabia Pledges to Cut Production After OPEC+ Meeting

Crude prices jumped after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production to boost flagging oil prices.

2023-06-05T08:45+0000

2023-06-05T08:45+0000

2023-06-05T08:45+0000

crude oil

oil

wti

oil price

oil prices

saudi arabia

opec

alexander novak

riyadh

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_0:173:1920:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_6a0dc1b083c8ae56f6c5b1377d68c598.jpg

The oil market wasted no time responding to Saudi Arabia’s pledge to slash production.In early Asian trade, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures spiked to a high of almost 5% at early Monday trading, reaching a price of $75.06 a barrel. It later settled at $74.01 a barrel, up 3.2 percent.July futures of the international benchmark - Brent crude – also hit a high of $78.73 a barrel at one point during the session, settling at $78.42 a barrel, up $2.29.The world's top exporter of oil pledged more production cuts on June 4 after a series of meetings of the 13-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and its partners, led by Russia, in Vienna. While OPEC+ opted to adhere to its 2023 oil production target, the coalition de facto leader - Saudi Arabia - announced further "voluntary" cuts. Riyadh's cuts will thus rein in the kingdom's oil production to 9 million barrels, from the pre-April production rate of 10.5 million bpd. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman referred to the cuts as a "Saudi Lollipop." The Saudi Ministry of Energy explained the cut as aimed to "reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the local press added.As for OPEC+, it agreed on Sunday to adjust the overall oil production level to 40.463 million barrels per day throughout 2024.The decision was, "to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, and to provide long-term guidance for the market," they said.OPEC+ is not aiming for a specific oil price, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said during a press conference following the group's meeting.OPEC+, which pump around 40% of the world's crude, cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a slump in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2022, the alliance began the final phase of reversing these cuts. However, in November it decided to cut production again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level in August, to be in effect until the end of 2023. OPEC+’s decision on the November cuts was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. Moscow had repeatedly warned that any attempts to "cap" the price of Russian oil might lead to a halt in exports. Russia accounts for about 10% of the global crude oil market. Furthermore, several OPEC+ countries had said on April 3 that they planned to carry out a production cut of 1.5 million barrels daily that would add to earlier reductions of 2 million bpd since November 2022. At the time, oil prices surged, but reversed course in the weeks that followed.The current OPEC+ talks come after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak insisted in late April that Russia sees no need to deepen OPEC+ production cuts due to slower-than-expected demand growth in China and lower oil prices. Novak had also signaled that other OPEC+ member states may later join additional cuts in oil production announced by some members in April if they deemed it necessary for the stabilization of the market.OPEC's 13 members comprise Algeria, Angola, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Venezuela, with the Saudis serving as the oil alliance's de facto leader. OPEC+ includes major non-member oil producers which agree on supply agreements and other arrangements aimed at keeping global oil prices and supplies stable. Among its members are Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, the Philippines, Russia and Sudan.OPEC+ is scheduled to hold its next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in Vienna on November 26.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/russia-to-extend-voluntary-oil-production-cut-until-december-2024---deputy-prime-minister-1110906951.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/opec-to-approve-return-of-iranian-oil-to-market-when-sanctions-lifted---secretary-general-1110786927.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/opec-to-decide-what-is-better-for-oil-market----russian-deputy-pm-1110599175.html

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

oil prices, crude futures rise, opec+ meeting, saudi arabia, to cut production, wto futures, brent benchmark