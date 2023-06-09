https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/kremlin-says-aware-of-reports-on-drone-shot-down-in-voronezh-verification-underway-1111024834.html

Kremlin Says Aware of Reports on Drone Shot Down in Voronezh, Verification Underway

Kremlin Says Aware of Reports on Drone Shot Down in Voronezh, Verification Underway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The Kremlin saw reports about the situation with a drone in the city of Voronezh, the special services are verifying the information, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that three people were injured as a drone fall on the street of the city. Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-storey building received minor damage as a result of the incident.Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, as well as meet with the heads of delegations of CIS and Eurasian Economic Union's (EEU), and plans to talk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.The president will then travel to Sirius and together with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet the heads of foreign delegations who take part in meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government.Commenting on recent reports about Suadi-American tensions, Peskov stressed that Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state that can make decisions on its own economy and it does not need lectures from anyone, including the United States.The US news outlet reported on Thursday, citing leaked intelligence, that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised major economic implications for the United States last fall after Washington threatened to impose "consequences" on Riyadh for cutting oil production.

