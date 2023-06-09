https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/sunak-biden-trans-atlantic-love-affair-just-public-relations-fluff-1111030901.html

Sunak-Biden Trans-Atlantic Love Affair Just Public Relations Fluff

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Washington DC to meet President Joe Biden has long on platitudes but short on substance, yielding only the 'Atlantic Declaration', updating the 80-year-old 'special relationship'.

Rishi Sunak's US trip has been a mostly-fruitless photo opportunity, three academics say.Professor Rodney Shakespeare, a political commentator and binary economist said the 'Atlantic Declaration' was a "falsity."The professor said both countries "will be massively increasing their spying – particularly on their own citizens."Dr Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute, said most of the declaration would have been agreed before the White House meeting."However, it has started to normalize international relations after a tumultuous period - first with the pandemic and then with the war in Ukraine," she said.Turning to the two leaders' pledges to strengthen military cooperation — especially on arming Ukraine for its conflict with Russia, the think-tank chief said that had never been in doubt since the Second World War. "There are elements in this Declaration which, if approved, will facilitate even easier cooperation in the defence industry, but the basic alignment on that aspect of life was already a given," Fuller said.Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at De Montfort University in the UK, said the real aim of Sunak's visit was to "Demonstrate to the world that Britain is still an important ally of the USA and an important global player."He said the 'Atlantic Declaration' was a failure for Sunak since it falls short of his Conservative predecessor Boris Johnson's 2019 election pledge to strike a free trade deal with Washington.Indeed, Biden appeared not to know who Sunak was and to ignore him when the PM welcomed the President to Belfast in April. Biden had previously mispronounced the PM's name as "Rasheed Sunook" in public.

