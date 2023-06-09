https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-ukrainian-self-propelled-howitzer-1111021988.html

Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Self-Propelled Howitzer

Artillery is often dubbed as ‘god of war’ and counter-battery fire is one of most important tactics on the battlefield.

The Russian Armed Forces pinpointed and wiped out a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer, seen from drone footage. Operated by Kiev regime militants, the howitzer was hidden in the woods and shelled one of Donetsk regions. The battlefield tactic, used by Russia, is known as counter-battery fire. This is a set of moves employed to defeat the enemy’s artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers. The main challenge is to calculate the point of origin of enemy fire, which is done nowadays via table computers. The Russian army has a vast number of counter-battery tools, including Giatsint guns.

Russian artillerymen destroyed a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, along with ammunition, near Donetsk

