International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-ukrainian-self-propelled-howitzer-1111021988.html
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Self-Propelled Howitzer
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Self-Propelled Howitzer
Artillery is often dubbed as ‘god of war’ and counter-battery fire is one of most important tactics on the battlefield.
2023-06-09T08:43+0000
2023-06-09T08:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
artillery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111022718_25:0:2164:1203_1920x0_80_0_0_9b935c89b19a58768c7a833974c109e7.png
The Russian Armed Forces pinpointed and wiped out a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer, seen from drone footage. Operated by Kiev regime militants, the howitzer was hidden in the woods and shelled one of Donetsk regions. The battlefield tactic, used by Russia, is known as counter-battery fire. This is a set of moves employed to defeat the enemy’s artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers. The main challenge is to calculate the point of origin of enemy fire, which is done nowadays via table computers. The Russian army has a vast number of counter-battery tools, including Giatsint guns.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian artillerymen destroyed a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, along with ammunition, near Donetsk
📹 Russian artillerymen destroyed a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, along with ammunition, near Donetsk
2023-06-09T08:43+0000
true
PT0M43S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111022718_293:0:1897:1203_1920x0_80_0_0_1afbb0111492ff2292163e4ff88ddb37.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, russian special op, ukrainian crisis, artillery, counter-battery fire
russian special military operation, russian special op, ukrainian crisis, artillery, counter-battery fire

Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Self-Propelled Howitzer

08:43 GMT 09.06.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Artillery is often dubbed as ‘god of war’ and counter-battery fire, one of the most important assets on the battlefield.
The Russian Armed Forces pinpointed and wiped out a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer, seen from drone footage. Operated by Kiev regime militants, the howitzer was hidden in the woods and shelled one of Donetsk regions.
The battlefield tactic, used by Russia, is known as counter-battery fire. This is a set of moves employed to defeat the enemy’s artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers. The main challenge is to calculate the point of origin of enemy fire, which is done nowadays via table computers. The Russian army has a vast number of counter-battery tools, including Giatsint guns.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала