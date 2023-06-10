https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/gop-must-respond-to-trump-indictment-by-prosecuting-hunter-joe-biden---lawmaker-1111038804.html
GOP Must Respond to Trump Indictment by Prosecuting Hunter, Joe Biden - Lawmaker
GOP Must Respond to Trump Indictment by Prosecuting Hunter, Joe Biden - Lawmaker
Congressional Republicans need to respond to a new indictment against Trump by prosecuting Biden and his son Hunter over an alleged bribery scheme involving a foreign entity, Congressman Andy Biggs' office told Sputnik on Friday.
"The Department of Justice is rogue and weaponized. The Republican Party has to step up and counter their efforts," Biggs' office said in a statement.Biggs' statement comes after the US House Oversight Committee revealed it had dropped its plans on Wednesday to proceed with contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray.The House panel had been intent on filing contempt charges after Wray initially refused to meet the demands of a subpoena that called for the release of an FD-1023 form that allegedly details a 'bribery' scheme in which then-Vice President Biden showed interest in taking a payoff in exchange for securing policy decisions.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congressional Republicans need to respond to a new indictment against former US President Donald Trump by prosecuting President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over a 'bribery' scheme involving a foreign entity, Congressman Andy Biggs' office told Sputnik on Friday.
"The Department of Justice is rogue and weaponized. The Republican Party has to step up and counter their efforts," Biggs' office said in a statement.
"The Republican Party has to prosecute people like Hunter and Joe Biden as the party now has a mountain of evidence."
Biggs' statement comes after the US House Oversight Committee revealed
it had dropped its plans on Wednesday to proceed with contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The House panel had been intent on filing contempt charges after Wray initially refused to meet the demands of a subpoena that called for the release of an FD-1023 form that allegedly details a 'bribery' scheme in which then-Vice President Biden showed interest in taking a payoff in exchange for securing policy decisions.
Earlier in the day, a federal court unsealed a new indictment against Trump showing he faces 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, 31 of which relate to the willful retention of national defense information.
Several of Trump's charges carry sentences of 20 years in prison, according to the indictment.
Trump, who denies the allegations, is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings.