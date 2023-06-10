https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/watch-russias-ka-52-copters-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1111048340.html
Watch Russia's Ka-52 Copters Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
The Ka-52s launched the missile strikes as part of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The strikes came amid Kiev's unsuccessful effort to stage a counteroffensive against Russian troops
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopters destroying the Western-made combat armored vehicles of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region.According to the MoD, after several such vehicles were obliterated, others tried to disperse but they were also destroyed by the Ka-52 crews.The video comes after Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, the commander of the Russian Armed Forces group in the Zaporozhye region, said Ukrainian troops had lost up to 350 people and over 30 tanks, including three Western-made Leopard-2s, during an attempt to conduct a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Watch Russia's Ka-52 Copters Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
The Ka-52s launched the missile strikes as part of Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The strikes came amid Kiev’s effort to stage a counteroffensive against Russian troops.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopters destroying the Western-made combat armored vehicles
of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region.
Commenting on the footage that was posted on the MoD’s Telegram page, the ministry pointed out that “the Russian army’s aviation crews attacked a convoy of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with guided missiles.”
According to the MoD, after several such vehicles were obliterated, others tried to disperse but they were also destroyed by the Ka-52 crews.
The video comes after Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, the commander of the Russian Armed Forces group in the Zaporozhye region, said Ukrainian troops had lost up to 350 people and over 30 tanks, including three Western-made Leopard-2s, during an attempt to conduct a counteroffensive
against Russian forces.