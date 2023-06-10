https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/watch-russias-ka-52-copters-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1111048340.html

Watch Russia's Ka-52 Copters Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Watch Russia's Ka-52 Copters Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

The Ka-52s launched the missile strikes as part of Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The strikes came amid Kiev’s unsuccessful effort to stage a counteroffensive against Russian troops

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopters destroying the Western-made combat armored vehicles of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region.According to the MoD, after several such vehicles were obliterated, others tried to disperse but they were also destroyed by the Ka-52 crews.The video comes after Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, the commander of the Russian Armed Forces group in the Zaporozhye region, said Ukrainian troops had lost up to 350 people and over 30 tanks, including three Western-made Leopard-2s, during an attempt to conduct a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

