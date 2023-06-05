International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukrainian-defense-chief-says-kiev-wont-use-f-16-jets-in-summer-counteroffensive-1110919906.html
Ukrainian Defense Chief Says Kiev Won't Use F-16 Jets in Summer Counteroffensive
Ukrainian Defense Chief Says Kiev Won't Use F-16 Jets in Summer Counteroffensive
Kiev will not deploy F-16 fighters in its possible counteroffensive this summer, as it requires time and training for pilots, engineers and technicians, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
2023-06-05T13:18+0000
2023-06-05T13:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_132:0:1869:977_1920x0_80_0_0_baddefe375461e4835f816ccca217a9d.jpg
"F-16 will not [be a] game-changer this summer … it will take time to train our pilots and not only pilots. Training courses, we will arrange [them] with our partners for pilots and engineers, technicians," Reznikov told a Japanese broadcaster on Sunday. Kiev will possibly be ready to deploy the aircraft this autumn or winter, the Ukrainian defense chief added. In May, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Kiev needed 48 F-16 fighters to return the 1991 borders. Reznikov, on his part, refused to comment on the number of fighters and possible terms of their delivery to Ukraine. Russia has called possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation and warned that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukrainians-may-fly-f-16s-with-wing--prayer-but-wont-be-effective-in-combat-1110641779.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_349:0:1652:977_1920x0_80_0_0_02ca0bd6556eab46e7268ae3cec2c8f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, f-16 for ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian counetroffensive
ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, f-16 for ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian counetroffensive

Ukrainian Defense Chief Says Kiev Won't Use F-16 Jets in Summer Counteroffensive

13:18 GMT 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Toby TalbotIn this Dec. 2001 file photograph, an F-16 takes off with afterburners glowing loaded with live Sidewinder missiles from the Air National Guard base in South Burlington, Vt.
In this Dec. 2001 file photograph, an F-16 takes off with afterburners glowing loaded with live Sidewinder missiles from the Air National Guard base in South Burlington, Vt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Toby Talbot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev will not deploy F-16 fighters in its possible counteroffensive this summer, as it requires time and training for pilots, engineers and technicians, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
"F-16 will not [be a] game-changer this summer … it will take time to train our pilots and not only pilots. Training courses, we will arrange [them] with our partners for pilots and engineers, technicians," Reznikov told a Japanese broadcaster on Sunday.
Kiev will possibly be ready to deploy the aircraft this autumn or winter, the Ukrainian defense chief added.
F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft releases a flare - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
Military
Ukrainians May Fly F-16s With Wing & Prayer, But Won't Be Effective in Combat
27 May, 18:47 GMT
In May, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Kiev needed 48 F-16 fighters to return the 1991 borders. Reznikov, on his part, refused to comment on the number of fighters and possible terms of their delivery to Ukraine.

An international coalition has been recently formed to provide Ukraine with F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots, but it has not yet been decided which of them would provide it and when.

Russia has called possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation and warned that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала