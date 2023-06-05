Ukrainian Defense Chief Says Kiev Won't Use F-16 Jets in Summer Counteroffensive

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukrainian-defense-chief-says-kiev-wont-use-f-16-jets-in-summer-counteroffensive-1110919906.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev will not deploy F-16 fighters in its possible counteroffensive this summer, as it requires time and training for pilots, engineers and technicians, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
"F-16 will not [be a] game-changer
this summer … it will take time to train our pilots and not only pilots. Training courses, we will arrange [them] with our partners for pilots and engineers, technicians," Reznikov told a Japanese broadcaster on Sunday.
Kiev will possibly be ready to deploy the aircraft this autumn or winter, the Ukrainian defense chief added.
In May, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Kiev needed 48 F-16 fighters to return the 1991 borders
. Reznikov, on his part, refused to comment on the number of fighters and possible terms of their delivery to Ukraine.
An international coalition has been recently formed to provide Ukraine with F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots, but it has not yet been decided which of them would provide it and when.
Russia has called possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation
and warned that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.