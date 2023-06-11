https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/botched-start-of-ukraines-counteroffensive-probably-extremely-frustrating-for-biden-1111065390.html

Botched Start of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Probably ‘Extremely Frustrating’ for Biden

With Russia continuing its special military operation in Ukraine, it is safe to say that Kiev’s much-hyped counteroffensive kicked off with “not really a good start”, security analyst Mark Sleboda has told Sputnik.

President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this week that Kiev's use of strategic reserves during recent attacks means it can be "stated with absolute certainty" that the much-anticipated counteroffensive had begun.He stressed that thus far, Ukrainian forces have failed to achieve their objectives and that their advance-related plans had been thwarted by Russian troops.The analyst was apparently referring to Biden facing allegations that he was purportedly engaged in a spate of corrupt activities related to the employment of his son Hunter Biden by the Ukrainian gas company Burisma while he was the US vice president under Barack Obama.Biden has repeatedly rejected the allegations that he withheld loan guarantees to pressure Ukraine into firing a prosecutor to prevent a corruption investigation into Burisma and protect his son.Touching upon the counteroffensive, the analyst said that while the Ukrainian military “hasn’t committed the majority of their forces yet, everything they've thrown so far has failed to breach Russian lines for any significant period at any place for an entire week now.”“From everything that we have seen so far, I expect them to make some headway eventually, but they're not off to a really good start.“I expect some dirty tricks, some cunning maneuver to be pulled out of the bag," Sleboda concluded.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out Sputnik Radio's Political Misfits.

