International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/containment-of-russia-remains-unchanging-goal-for-us-uk-for-decades--kremlin-1111065044.html
Containment of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal for US, UK for Decades – Kremlin
Containment of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal for US, UK for Decades – Kremlin
The United States and the United Kingdom have been pursuing a policy of containing Russia for a long time, and Moscow got used to living under such circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2023-06-11T13:50+0000
2023-06-11T13:53+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
rosatom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/63/1078306392_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_7b43e1ea7982aa4ba89e772e9443e993.jpg
On Thursday, the White House said that the US and the UK agreed a new economic partnership aimed, among other things, at driving Russia out of the global nuclear energy market. The head off Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said Russia can easily compete against the Western countries in nuclear energy. Commenting on the White House's announcement earlier, Likhachev told Sputnik that Russia's nuclear industry will advance in world markets regardless of what London and Washington have planned, as Rosatom has competitive offers in all fields of peaceful nuclear energy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/us-splurges-1-bln-on-russian-uranium-despite-sanctions-war-1110330215.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/striving-for-akkuyu-browse-through-turkiyes-quest-for-nuclear-energy-1109875761.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/63/1078306392_0:0:913:684_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fa7a7655f7491e39423c46dbe6cbdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, russia-nato showdown, russian economy, nuclear energy, russian nuclear, rosatom
russian economy under sanctions, russia-nato showdown, russian economy, nuclear energy, russian nuclear, rosatom

Containment of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal for US, UK for Decades – Kremlin

13:50 GMT 11.06.2023 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 11.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok Work on a fuel cassette of the nuclear power reactor at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a TVEL subsidiary
Work on a fuel cassette of the nuclear power reactor at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a TVEL subsidiary - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have been pursuing a policy of containing Russia for a long time, and Moscow got used to living under such circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
On Thursday, the White House said that the US and the UK agreed a new economic partnership aimed, among other things, at driving Russia out of the global nuclear energy market.
"The policy of containing our country is an absolute constant in the foreign policy of both the US and the UK. This too has been going on for decades, so we have been living in the conditions of such attempts for quite a long time," Peskov said in an interview with reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Sample of enriched uranium - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Economy
US Splurges $1 Bln on Russian Uranium Despite Sanctions War
13 May, 19:09 GMT
The head off Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said Russia can easily compete against the Western countries in nuclear energy.

"So, history repeats itself in a slightly peculiar way, as a farce, when not the Soviet Union but the United States of America is trying to catch up and overtake. Not only are we not afraid of competition, we welcome competition," he told the same journalist.

Banner at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Multimedia
Striving for Akkuyu: Browse Through Turkiye's Quest for Nuclear Energy
27 April, 16:17 GMT
Commenting on the White House's announcement earlier, Likhachev told Sputnik that Russia's nuclear industry will advance in world markets regardless of what London and Washington have planned, as Rosatom has competitive offers in all fields of peaceful nuclear energy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала