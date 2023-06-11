https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/containment-of-russia-remains-unchanging-goal-for-us-uk-for-decades--kremlin-1111065044.html

Containment of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal for US, UK for Decades – Kremlin

The United States and the United Kingdom have been pursuing a policy of containing Russia for a long time, and Moscow got used to living under such circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2023-06-11

On Thursday, the White House said that the US and the UK agreed a new economic partnership aimed, among other things, at driving Russia out of the global nuclear energy market. The head off Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said Russia can easily compete against the Western countries in nuclear energy. Commenting on the White House's announcement earlier, Likhachev told Sputnik that Russia's nuclear industry will advance in world markets regardless of what London and Washington have planned, as Rosatom has competitive offers in all fields of peaceful nuclear energy.

