The United States and the United Kingdom have been pursuing a policy of containing Russia for a long time, and Moscow got used to living under such circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
On Thursday, the White House said that the US and the UK agreed a new economic partnership aimed, among other things, at driving Russia out of the global nuclear energy market. The head off Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said Russia can easily compete against the Western countries in nuclear energy. Commenting on the White House's announcement earlier, Likhachev told Sputnik that Russia's nuclear industry will advance in world markets regardless of what London and Washington have planned, as Rosatom has competitive offers in all fields of peaceful nuclear energy.
Containment of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal for US, UK for Decades – Kremlin
13:50 GMT 11.06.2023 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 11.06.2023)
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have been pursuing a policy of containing Russia for a long time, and Moscow got used to living under such circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
On Thursday, the White House said that the US and the UK agreed a new economic partnership aimed, among other things, at driving Russia out of the global nuclear energy market
"The policy of containing our country is an absolute constant in the foreign policy of both the US and the UK. This too has been going on for decades, so we have been living in the conditions of such attempts for quite a long time," Peskov said in an interview with reporter Pavel Zarubin.
The head off Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said Russia can easily compete against the Western countries in nuclear energy.
"So, history repeats itself in a slightly peculiar way, as a farce, when not the Soviet Union but the United States of America is trying to catch up and overtake. Not only are we not afraid of competition, we welcome competition," he told the same journalist.
Commenting on the White House's announcement earlier, Likhachev told Sputnik that Russia's nuclear industry will advance in world markets regardless of what London and Washington have planned, as Rosatom has competitive offers in all fields of peaceful nuclear energy.